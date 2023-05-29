Century grad Ava Nuttall earns national berth in Division I women's track

ROCHESTER — Century grad Ava Nuttall has qualified for the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field National Championships.

Nuttall is a junior at Miami (Ohio) University. She earned her berth in the National Championships by placing fifth in the women's 10,000-meter run at the NCAA East Prelims in Jacksonville, Fla.

Nuttall led for a good portion of the race and posted a time of 33:23.74, just 10 seconds behind the first-place finisher. She set the all-time Mid-American Conference record in the 10,000 run back in March. Her time in the NCAA East Prelims was 13 seconds off that mark.

Nuttall will run at the National Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 8. It will cap a banner season for her. At the MAC Outdoor Championships, she won the 10,000 run and placed second in the 5,000-meter run. For her stellar showing she was named All-MAC for the outdoor season.

She also runs cross country and indoor track at Miami. She was First Team All-MAC in cross country in the fall of 2022.

During her junior season, Nuttall set personal bests in both the mile (5:07.96) and 3,000-meter run (9:38.77).

Kathryn Reynolds has been named the president/commissioner for Northwoods League Softball, a league that will begin play in 2024. Reynolds will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the softball league.

“We are thrilled to have Kathryn join Northwoods League Softball as president and commissioner,” Northwoods League Softball chairman/co-founder Kathy Radatz said. “Her experience as both a Division One collegiate player and coach will be beneficial as we start and grow the league.”

Reynolds graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in business management in 2015 and earned her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2017.

She was a member of the University of Iowa's women's basketball coaching staff for six seasons, serving as the director of basketball operations from 2017-2019 before being promoted to the role of director of player development from 2019-2023. In that time, the team won two Big Ten Conference Championships, two Elite 8 appearances, and one national championship appearance.

As a student-athlete at Iowa, Reynolds was a member of the women's basketball team, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient and a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar.

Reynolds comes from a sports-oriented family. Her father has worked for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers organizations for his entire career and her brother is a professional baseball scout.

Mayo senior Kairee Gadson has committed to play NJCAA Division II junior college men’s basketball at Bay College, located in Escanaba, Mich.

Gadson is a 6-2 guard.

Bay finished the 2023-23 season with a 26-6 record and had a perfect 14-0 record in league play in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin.