99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, March 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Century grad Will Zmolek signs with Philadelphia Flyers organization

Rochester native Will Zmolek, who wrapped up his fourth season with the Bemidji State University men's hockey team over the weekend, has signed with the Philadelphia Flyers organization.

112421.WILL.ZMOLEK.jillian.gandsey.jpg
Rochester native and Bemidji State defenseman Will Zmolek (4) shoots during the first period of a game against Michigan Tech on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Zmolek officially signed with the Philadelphia Flyers organization on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer
Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
March 07, 2023 10:43 AM

Will Zmolek's hockey career started on the rinks of Rochester.

Now, Zmolek is headed to the same ranks as his dad, Doug, and older brother, Riese.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced this morning — Tuesday, March 7, 2023 — that Will Zmolek has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the organization, for the 2023-24 season. Zmolek will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Allentown, Pa.) of the American Hockey League and play the remainder of the season on an Amateur Tryout Contract. The Phantoms are the top minor-league affiliate of the Flyers and play in the same league as the Iowa Wild. Riese Zmolek, also a Century grad and a former Austin Bruins and Minnesota State University Mankato defenseman, is a third-year defenseman with Iowa.

Also Read
HERMANTOWN.CELEBRATE.jpg
Prep
All you need to know about The Tourney — the 2023 Minnesota boys hockey state tournament
Sixteen teams will converge on St. Paul and the Xcel Energy Center this week for the Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament. Here's a look at all 16 teams and some players to watch.
March 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Montori fifth at state.jpg
Sports
Mayo swimmer wouldn't mind joining brother in college ranks
Mayo senior Alonso Montori is looking to swim at the college level and he has a brother at Division I UMass. The two brothers could become teammates in the near future.
March 07, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Aiden Johnson Cannon Falls.jpg
Prep
Cannon Falls scores in closing seconds to pull out win over La Crescent-Hokah in 1AA boys basketball
Aiden Johnson's basket with 1.5 seconds left snapped a tie and gave Cannon Falls a 55-53 win over La Crescent in Section 1AA quarterfinal play on Monday.
March 06, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Will Zmolek wrapped up his four-year college career at Bemidji State University last weekend when the Beavers were eliminated from the CCHA playoffs by Northern Michigan University, ending their season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-shot defenseman was an alternate captain for the Beavers as a senior, recording a career-high in points (4-17—21), including two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and a game-winning goal in 36 games played. He led Bemidji State in blocked shots (64), was third in assists (17) and fourth in scoring (21 points), while logging more than 24 minutes per game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zmolek was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Month in December and was nominated by Bemidji State for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in college hockey.

He played in 126 career games for Bemidji State and recorded 46 career points, including nine goals and 37 assists. Zmolek also excels in the classroom; he was named a Division I All-America Scholar following his freshman season in 2019-20.

WILL.ZMOLEK.HEADSHOT.jpg
Will Zmolek

Prior to playing at Bemidji State, Zmolek played 121 games for Cedar Rapids of the USHL. He was named the Post Bulletin's Player of the Year in 2017, after a 20-goal, 42-point senior season at Century High School.

He finished his high school career with 30 goals and 71 points.

Philadelphia is currently 24-28-11 and in seventh place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division. Former Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher is the Flyers' GM.

Lehigh Valley is 28-22-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

Zmolek's dad, Doug, played at John Marshall, then for the University of Minnesota from 1989-1992. He was a first-round NHL Draft pick (No. 7 overall) by the Minnesota North Stars in 1989 and spent eight seasons in the NHL, with San Jose, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago, playing in 467 NHL games and compiling 11 goals and 64 points.

Will and Riese Zmolek's youngest brother, Bennett, is a sophomore at Minnesota State, Mankato, but has missed all of this season with an injury. Their sister, Ella, is a junior at Century and a standout volleyball and basketball player for the Panthers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Feldman
By Jason Feldman
Jason Feldman is the sports editor of the Post Bulletin. In addition to managing the four-person sports staff at the PB, Jason covers high school football, golf and high school and junior hockey. Readers can reach Jason at 507-281-7430 or jfeldman@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Women's Foil Team Award.jpg
Sports
Rochester fencing teams bring home state championship wins
March 06, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Med City FC vs. LC Aris FC Soccer
Sports
Med City FC chosen for Minnesota Super Cup
March 06, 2023 11:09 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
GRIZZ.CELEBRATE.jpg
Sports
Oh, four-peat's sake: Familiar faces help Rochester Grizzlies lock up another division championship
March 05, 2023 12:29 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
e4380ed4056d0176976e65d6684f12ee.jpg
Community
He’s a 1991 Mayo High grad. And he owns 600 Slayer concert T-shirts
March 07, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Lange
FLYER - Slattery Park Community Food Forest
Local
Rochester kicks off first food forest with pruning event Saturday
March 07, 2023 08:42 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
122420.N.RPB.MAYO.COVID.ICU.09579.jpg
Health
As disenchantment with nursing grows, a legislative proposal would give nurses more power to set staff levels
March 07, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Caelynn Petersilie
Community
'It's been really meaningful': Kasson student designs logo for Rochester Pride
March 07, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer