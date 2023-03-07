Century grad Will Zmolek signs with Philadelphia Flyers organization

Will Zmolek's hockey career started on the rinks of Rochester.

Now, Zmolek is headed to the same ranks as his dad, Doug, and older brother, Riese.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced this morning — Tuesday, March 7, 2023 — that Will Zmolek has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the organization, for the 2023-24 season. Zmolek will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Allentown, Pa.) of the American Hockey League and play the remainder of the season on an Amateur Tryout Contract. The Phantoms are the top minor-league affiliate of the Flyers and play in the same league as the Iowa Wild. Riese Zmolek, also a Century grad and a former Austin Bruins and Minnesota State University Mankato defenseman, is a third-year defenseman with Iowa.

Will Zmolek wrapped up his four-year college career at Bemidji State University last weekend when the Beavers were eliminated from the CCHA playoffs by Northern Michigan University, ending their season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-shot defenseman was an alternate captain for the Beavers as a senior, recording a career-high in points (4-17—21), including two power-play goals, a short-handed goal and a game-winning goal in 36 games played. He led Bemidji State in blocked shots (64), was third in assists (17) and fourth in scoring (21 points), while logging more than 24 minutes per game.

Zmolek was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Month in December and was nominated by Bemidji State for the 2023 Hobey Baker Award, given to the top player in college hockey.

He played in 126 career games for Bemidji State and recorded 46 career points, including nine goals and 37 assists. Zmolek also excels in the classroom; he was named a Division I All-America Scholar following his freshman season in 2019-20.

Will Zmolek

Prior to playing at Bemidji State, Zmolek played 121 games for Cedar Rapids of the USHL. He was named the Post Bulletin's Player of the Year in 2017, after a 20-goal, 42-point senior season at Century High School.

He finished his high school career with 30 goals and 71 points.

Philadelphia is currently 24-28-11 and in seventh place in the NHL's Metropolitan Division. Former Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher is the Flyers' GM.

Lehigh Valley is 28-22-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's Atlantic Division.

Zmolek's dad, Doug, played at John Marshall, then for the University of Minnesota from 1989-1992. He was a first-round NHL Draft pick (No. 7 overall) by the Minnesota North Stars in 1989 and spent eight seasons in the NHL, with San Jose, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago, playing in 467 NHL games and compiling 11 goals and 64 points.

Will and Riese Zmolek's youngest brother, Bennett, is a sophomore at Minnesota State, Mankato, but has missed all of this season with an injury. Their sister, Ella, is a junior at Century and a standout volleyball and basketball player for the Panthers.

