Century hockey teammates, friends, family share fond memories of 'ultimate team guy' Phelps

The lyrics to Neil Diamond’s hit song “Sweet Caroline” blared through the lower level of the Xcel Energy Center on March 8, 2007.

Diamond’s voice was drowned out, though, by the high-volume, if somewhat off-key voices of Rochester Century’s boys hockey players.

It was a tradition with the 2006-07 Panthers team to play that song first after every victory that season, and what a win they were celebrating on that day. Joe Knoepke, Garrett Grimstad and Joe Faupel had just combined for 13 points and the game-winning goal in overtime as the Panthers became the first unseeded team ever to beat a seeded team in the Class AA Minnesota high school hockey state tournament.

Century knocked off Hill-Murray 6-5 that day in a state quarterfinal game, in front of a sold-out Xcel Energy Center crowd that became more and more pro-Panthers as the game went on. Faupel’s fourth goal of the game was the OT winner.

Century quickly became the darling of the 2007 state tournament, the outstate team that few — if any — high school hockey followers around the state had given much of a chance to win against the high-powered Pioneers, who were led by 30-goal scorer and Mr. Hockey finalist Nick Larson.

Knoepke, Grimstad and Faupel emerged from the locker room — after finishing the last chorus of their song, of course — and were greeted by a dozen or so media members from the Twin Cities and Rochester.

After talking to Century’s trio of talented scorers, I wanted a different perspective, so I asked Panthers coach Bruce Frutiger to grab third-line winger Justin Phelps for me. Phelps’ job description — along with that of his linemates for most of the season, Matt Madden and Tyler Sparks — was simple: Above all else, do not let the other team’s top line score.

And, man, Phelps and Madden and Sparks played that role to near perfection. Phelps also bristled at having the spotlight shone on him. Respectfully humble and hard-working, Phelps preferred to let his teammates do the talking.

Frutiger opened the locker room door and hollered for him. The blue-collar winger took one step out of the locker room, saw me waiting with pen and notepad in hand, looked at me and said “what do you want to talk to me for?”

Frutiger laughed. I smiled. Phelps gave a couple really good answers to questions I can’t remember, then returned to the place he’d always rather be: With his teammates, his family.

“My memories of him from that year are like ‘how can that guy be so many places on the ice in one shift?’” Frutiger said this week. “‘How can he get in front of that many pucks that might have gone to our net, but they didn’t because Phelpsy was there?’

“He played his role with unbelievable determination.”

In a nutshell, that’s how more than a half-dozen of Phelps’ high school teammates and friends described him this week, too — as a guy who’d do anything to help others and never seek any credit in return.

Those teammates, friends, coaches and family members have gone through a range of emotions this week as they share stories, laughter, tears and respect, and say goodbye to Phelps, the ultimate competitor.

Phelps passed away last Sunday at age 32 .

‘Best teammate, worst to play against’

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks,” said Bryan Frischmann, a defenseman on that 2006-07 Century team that finished third in the state tournament. “I unfortunately hadn’t talked much with Justin after the years of college. Some of the guys are really hurting; it’s tough when all of the memories of good times come flooding back.

“He was the best teammate and the worst to play against. His work ethic was unmatched. Even if we were getting bag-skated, he was the type of player to just bury his head and go to work. There was no whining or complaining. I don’t think he even knew what that was.”

After graduating from Century, Phelps brought that same determination and work ethic to the Rochester Ice Hawks, where he was a team captain. Bryce Stevens, a Century grad who also played with Phelps for the Ice Hawks, recalls that he often didn’t have to be looking at a play to know that Phelps was involved.

Century grad and Rochester Ice Hawks forward Justin Phelps prepares to take a faceoff during a game in the 2009-10 season at the Rochester Recreation Center. Post Bulletin file photo

“I had the honor of calling Justin a teammate for two years playing for the Ice Hawks,” Stevens said. “At least once or twice a game you would hear the echo from Phelpsy’s pads crushing an opposing player. It would even drown out the thousands of horns being blown by Hawks fans!

“He would get back to the bench, catch his breath and with a Phelpsy grin say ‘well, that guy shouldn’t have been standing there.’”

Stevens called Phelps “the ultimate team guy, on and off the ice,” saying he would practice for two hours in the morning, then go work at his dad’s shop, Rochester Tool and Cutter Grinding, for 8-10 hours before rushing home to help take care of his grandparents.

“He’s a truly selfless man who will be missed,” Stevens said.

‘He’s a fighter’

Another former Century and Ice Hawks standout, Bryce Wilcox, remembers having the courage to go toe-to-toe with Phelps one time.

“We actually dropped the gloves in practice one day because something (upset) one of us,” Wilcox said, remembering the incident with a laugh. “He always fought for what he believed in, but at the end of the day, a brother is a brother. I remember laughing about it with him in the locker room.

“He’s a fighter. It just shows how much he got through, including cancer, because of his personality and drive. I just think about how my bad days don’t compare to the days he fought for and things he overcame.”

Phelps had battled — and, of course, defeated — a rare form of stomach cancer eight years ago, telling his friends and family that his daughter, Paisley, gave him the strength to fight through it. More than 300 people showed up for a fundraiser at the time, going to show how loved and respected he was.

That’s the strength his buddies remember seeing on the hockey rink on a daily basis. In fact, Phelps even persevered through being cut from the Century hockey team at one point in his junior season, a year before he helped it to the state tournament, where he scored two goals in addition to checking the opposing team’s top line.

“Obviously I didn’t see right away some of those things in him that you can’t see on the surface,” Frutiger said. “The dogged determination, a will to overcome any circumstances and the God-given ability to make things happen.

“Because of the love of a dad and a long chat with him, it was like ‘OK, you’re right,maybe there’s something there below the surface in Justin that needs to come out.’ In my mind, if I’m being honest, I don’t know if I originally saw what he had, that desire and determination. A desire to be part of that program and that team.”

Rochester Ice Hawks forward and Rochester Century graduate Justin Phelps, right, trades blows with an opponent during a game in the 2009-10 season at the Rochester Recreation Center. Post Bulletin file photo

There’s a good chance Century would not have made it to state in 2007 if not for the role Phelps played.

“It doesn’t matter what we were doing, you could always rely on Phelps to do what he said he was going to do,” Grimstad said. “Phelps is one of the best people I knew and one of the best friends that someone could have. He is honestly the toughest guy I know mentally, physically, emotionally.

“He blocked a million shots, he didn’t care. He hit a lot of (opposing players), he didn’t care. It never fazed him, or maybe he just did a really good job of hiding it. If you could knock Phelpsy on his butt, you probably got hurt in the process.”

Many of his Century teammates echoed Grimstad’s comments:

• Pat Condon: “Being a defenseman, I always had a great appreciation for Phelpsy when he was on the ice with me. The ultimate team guy. He would literally do anything he was asked to do — blocking shots, shadowing a skilled opposing player, executing a hard forecheck or backcheck, finishing every check. He was so reliable and always did the little things.”

• Dan Collins: “Phelpsy played with more heart than anyone I’ve ever played with. I was lucky enough to have him as a linemate my senior year. He would almost always have something to say to me after a shift. He held us accountable. He was such an important piece to the ’07 puzzlie. More times than I can remember he would block a shot, only to fight his way in front of another shot seconds later. I watched him do that for the Ice Hawks, too. Just unbelievable passion.”

• Josh Borgmann: “I was lucky enough to find myself on Phelps’ teams pretty much all through youth hockey and into high school. He was always the one to lead by example with an unparalleled work ethic. He also had a knack for finding the biggest guys on the other team and throwing the biggest hits on them, running them over. Even times when we would think it wasn’t possible, Phelps would find a way to do it.”

Knoepke, the vocal and on-ice leader of that ‘06-’07 team, summed it up well: Phelps was a guy you were happy to have on your side and nervous if he was lining up across from you.

“He’s the toughest guy I’ve ever known,” Knoepke said. “He played every terrible hand dealt to him without complaint. I’ll always remember Justin first and foremost as someone who always cared more about the well being of others over himself.

“Even while he was fighting for his life, when we all got to FaceTime with him last week, he spoke with a smile on his face, cracked jokes and asked all of us how we are doing, how are our kids, work, etc.?

“He was a loyal friend and a loving father, and we’re going to miss him greatly.”

