Chatfield edges Caledonia to reach Division II American Legion state tournament

ST. CHARLES — Chatfield came up a win shy of a spot in the Section 1AA championship game during the high school baseball season this spring.

Turns out it needed to wait just two more months to get its chance to go to a state tournament.

After going 20-3 in the high school season, yet having an outstanding year halted with a loss to Pine Island, Chatfield battled its way through the Division II Southeast Sub-State playoffs to win the title and advance to this week’s state tournament in Luverne.

Chatfield went 5-0 in the Southeast Sub-State tournament, winning three games by one run. The last of those was the most important, as it outlasted rival Caledonia 5-4 on Sunday afternoon in St. Charles to capture the Sub-State title and advance to state.

Chatfield is scheduled to play the opening game of the eight-team state tournament on Friday, a state quarterfinal matchup at 9:30 a.m. against Kerkhoven, the winner of the West Central Sub-State tournament. Kerkhoven is locatd approximately 15 miles west of Willmar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state tournament is set to be held at Luverne.

Division II American Legion state tournament bracket

DIVISION II SOUTHEAST SUB-STATE

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Loser-Out

La Crescent 12, Pine Island 7

Eyota 8, Hayfield 5

SATURDAY, JULY 23

(At St. Charles)

ADVERTISEMENT

Semifinal

Chatfield 6, Caledonia 5, 9 innings

SUNDAY, JULY 24

(At St. Charles)

Loser-Out

La Crescent 10, Eyota 1

Caledonia 5, La Crescent 4, 8 innings

Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

Chatfield 5, Caledonia 4

Full Southeast Sub-State tournament bracket and results