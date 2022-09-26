We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, September 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Chisholm stays red-hot at Deer Creek, wins Fall Jamboree championship

Jim Chisholm dominated the USRA B-Modifieds division of the Fall Jamboree over the past three years at Deer Creek Speedway. He jumped up to the biggest class this fall and won it again, topping the USMTS Modifieds field to earn the $12,000 winner's check.

CHISHOLM.JIM.1.jpg
Jim Chisholm
By Staff reports
September 26, 2022 04:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SPRING VALLEY — Fittingly, the 24th Annual Fall Jamboree ended Saturday night with Jim Chisholm’s No. 24 car sitting in victory lane at Deer Creek Speedway.

After 48 victories in three seasons and back-to-back USRA B-Modifieds national championships, Chisholm’s move to the full-blown outlaw-style A-Modifieds has seemed more like a lateral move then a step up in competition. He more than held his own all season against United States Modified Touring Series competition, and it was no different at the Jamboree.

Also Read
CHISHOLM.Boyd.3.jpg
Sports
Rochester's Sorensen, Deer Creek champ Chisholm among drivers to watch at Fall Jamboree
Dustin Sorensen has led the United States Modified Touring Series points standings for a majority of the 2022 season. The Rochester native hopes he can maintain that grip on the points lead through this weekend -- with three races at his home track -- and through the season championship race next month.
September 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson
WISSOTA.100.LOGO.jpg
Sports
Narveson: Eyota's Brauer makes southern Minnesota racing history at Wissota 100
Eyota's Braden Brauer won a track championship at Deer Creek Speedway this summer. He added another major bullet point to his 2022 resume over the weekend, when he became the first southern Minnesota driver to win a Wissota 100 title in more than a decade.
September 19, 2022 04:30 AM
 · 
By  Todd Narveson

Prior to this year, he had swept all three nights of the USRA B-Mod action here at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Last weekend, he captured the race that mattered most — the Jamboree finale, which carried a $12,000 winner’s check.

The Jamboree A Main was led to the green flag by Shane DeVolder, but former Deer Creek track champion Brandon Davis — the winningest driver in the history of the Deer Creek Speedway with 70 career wins across multiple divisions — took control in the next set of turns to lead the opening lap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis controlled from that point until the midway mark of the 50-lap event.

Davis caught the back of the field on lap 25, while Chisholm and veteran Terry Phillips raced side-by-side for second place.

As Davis struggled to put Tyler Kaeter a lap down, Chisholm pulled away from Phillips and sneaked underneath Davis as they completed lap 26.

Chisholm and Davis both finally got by Keater, but contact between Kaeter and Ryan Wetzstein sent Kaeter into the outside concrete wall in Turn 2. Unable to avoid the stopped car, Phillips slammed into the side of Kaeter but was able to continue after the caution period.

Chisholm inched ahead of Davis and into the lead on lap 28, and then began to drive away from the field.

While he sailed away, Davis and Rodney Sanders — also a past USMTS and Jamboree champion — had a great battle for second while Phillips, Joe Duvall and Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen were in a nail-biting battle for the next three spots.

Everything came to a halt on lap 43 when the yellow flag waved for a third time, but it was a flag of false hope for anybody with plans on passing Chisholm.

The 19-year-old from Osage, Iowa, cruised the rest of the way to score his third USMTS victory in his rookie season. He also won at Deer Creek on Labor Day Weekend and picked up his initial USMTS win earlier this year in Mason City, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with $12,000 for winning Saturday’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree feature, Chisholm’s three wins this season have earned him $27,000 in USMTS action.

Davis held off Sanders to claim the runner-up paycheck while Thursday’s winner, Chatfield’s Lucas Schott, held off USMTS points leader Dustin Sorensen, a Rochester native, for fourth.

Duvall went home with sixth-place honors while Phillips, Zack VanderBeek, Darron Fuqua and Carlos Ahumada Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Saturday was a big night for the Chisholm family.

Jim’s younger brother Joe added to the family tradition in his march toward a USRA B-Modifieds national title, by winning the B-Mods portion of the Jamboree.

Related Topics: DEER CREEK SPEEDWAYSPRING VALLEY-WYKOFFMOTORSPORTSAUTO RACING
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Shootout goes against Austin Bruins again in home opener
For a second consecutive night, the Austin Bruins played their rival St. Cloud Norsemen to a tie. And for a second consecutive night, the result wasn't what Austin wanted.
September 25, 2022 10:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
GRIZZLIES.SALUTE.jpg
Sports
How Saturday's loss puts spotlight on Rochester Grizzlies’ historical dominance
The Rochester Grizzlies have been nearly unbeatable on their home ice in their four-plus year history. That made Saturday's 5-3 setback to the Oregon (Wis.) Tradesmen all the more surprising. But the loss showed just how dominant the Grizzlies have been at the Rec Center since the franchise was established in 2018.
September 25, 2022 10:20 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
GRIZZLIES.LOGO.CIRCLE.png
Sports
Bielenberg-Howarth flashes his playmaking skills in his return to Grizzlies lineup
Former Rochester Century boys hockey standout Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth had a goal and an assist in his return to the lineup for the Rochester Grizzlies on Friday night. He scored a power-play goal and assisted on a short-handed goal in a 6-1 win against Oregon (Wis.).
September 24, 2022 12:25 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin Bruins logo
Sports
Bruins go toe-to-toe with defending division champs, fall in shootout
The Austin Bruins didn't trail until a shootout Friday night, falling to defending NAHL Central Division champion St. Cloud, at St. Cloud. Austin plays its first home game of the regular season Saturday night.
September 24, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports