Chisholm stays red-hot at Deer Creek, wins Fall Jamboree championship

SPRING VALLEY — Fittingly, the 24th Annual Fall Jamboree ended Saturday night with Jim Chisholm’s No. 24 car sitting in victory lane at Deer Creek Speedway.

After 48 victories in three seasons and back-to-back USRA B-Modifieds national championships, Chisholm’s move to the full-blown outlaw-style A-Modifieds has seemed more like a lateral move then a step up in competition. He more than held his own all season against United States Modified Touring Series competition, and it was no different at the Jamboree.

Prior to this year, he had swept all three nights of the USRA B-Mod action here at the Featherlite Fall Jamboree.

Last weekend, he captured the race that mattered most — the Jamboree finale, which carried a $12,000 winner’s check.

The Jamboree A Main was led to the green flag by Shane DeVolder, but former Deer Creek track champion Brandon Davis — the winningest driver in the history of the Deer Creek Speedway with 70 career wins across multiple divisions — took control in the next set of turns to lead the opening lap.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis controlled from that point until the midway mark of the 50-lap event.

Davis caught the back of the field on lap 25, while Chisholm and veteran Terry Phillips raced side-by-side for second place.

As Davis struggled to put Tyler Kaeter a lap down, Chisholm pulled away from Phillips and sneaked underneath Davis as they completed lap 26.

Chisholm and Davis both finally got by Keater, but contact between Kaeter and Ryan Wetzstein sent Kaeter into the outside concrete wall in Turn 2. Unable to avoid the stopped car, Phillips slammed into the side of Kaeter but was able to continue after the caution period.

Chisholm inched ahead of Davis and into the lead on lap 28, and then began to drive away from the field.

While he sailed away, Davis and Rodney Sanders — also a past USMTS and Jamboree champion — had a great battle for second while Phillips, Joe Duvall and Rochester’s Dustin Sorensen were in a nail-biting battle for the next three spots.

Everything came to a halt on lap 43 when the yellow flag waved for a third time, but it was a flag of false hope for anybody with plans on passing Chisholm.

The 19-year-old from Osage, Iowa, cruised the rest of the way to score his third USMTS victory in his rookie season. He also won at Deer Creek on Labor Day Weekend and picked up his initial USMTS win earlier this year in Mason City, Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with $12,000 for winning Saturday’s Featherlite Fall Jamboree feature, Chisholm’s three wins this season have earned him $27,000 in USMTS action.

Davis held off Sanders to claim the runner-up paycheck while Thursday’s winner, Chatfield’s Lucas Schott, held off USMTS points leader Dustin Sorensen, a Rochester native, for fourth.

Duvall went home with sixth-place honors while Phillips, Zack VanderBeek, Darron Fuqua and Carlos Ahumada Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Saturday was a big night for the Chisholm family.

Jim’s younger brother Joe added to the family tradition in his march toward a USRA B-Modifieds national title, by winning the B-Mods portion of the Jamboree.