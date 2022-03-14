SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College

A former rival, Isaac Sr., named new RCTC football coach

Terrance Isaac Sr., who coached for Vermilion in the MCAC a year ago, has been hired as the head football coach at RCTC

Terrence Isaac Mug.jpg
Terrence Isaac Sr.
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 14, 2022 03:07 PM
Share

As a player and a coach, Terrance Isaac Sr., was always trying to defeat Rochester Community and Technical College in football. Now he is in charge of guiding the Yellowjackets.

The 45-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio, was named RCTC’s head football coach on Monday. Isaac Sr., was the head coach at Vermilion for one season and the Ironmen went 2-6 in 2021.

“We are looking forward to coach Isaac’s leadership of our football program,” RCTC athletic director Mike Lester said. "In addition to his abilities as a football coach, he has shown a commitment to helping his student-athletes develop as young men. He has worked to ensure his players' success not only on the field, but in the classroom and community.”

Isaac Sr., started his college playing career at Vermilion, located in Ely. He was an All-American wide receiver and helped the Ironmen win back-to-back state championships in 1995 and ‘96. They defeated RCTC in the 1996 state title game.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I played in the MCAC back in the 90s and Rochester has always been the measuring stick for everyone, the way they run the program and do things. So I’m very excited to come in and just try to contribute.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Sr., has coached football for the past 18 years. He coached in high school in both Louisiana and Texas and then spent the 2021 season at Vermilion. He had a 56-29 record as a head coach in high school. He was part of teams that won three state championships, two as the head coach.

He said the facilities at RCTC and the program’s tradition will help with recruiting.

“And the location is big when it comes to recruiting,” he said. “Now schools (and players) can actually fly in and things like that. It was kind of hard to get guys to come to Ely. So being at Rochester it will be easier for colleges to come in and take a look at our guys.”

New coach joins 'first-class program'

RCTC was 4-4 under Derrick Hintz in 2021. The Yellowjackets have won 21 state championships, including going 15-4 in title games in a 20-year stretch from 1996-2015. But RCTC has not played in a state championship game since the 2015 season. Isaac Sr., hopes to change that.

“Rochester has always been a first-class program and I’m happy to put my hand in the pile and continue the success that the program has enjoyed," he said.

Isaac Sr., got support from his former Vermilion players. Carlos Carter, a defensive lineman for Vermilion in 2021 Tweeted about Isaac Sr., on Monday: "Great Coach! One of the best in the game."

The late hire has put the Yellowjackets in a bit of a hole in the recruiting process. Some of Vermilion’s current players could follow Isaac Sr., to Rochester. One could be his son, Terrance Isaac Jr. He was a standout wide receiver at Vermilion a year ago, averaging 17.3 yards on 43 catches with six touchdowns.

“We’re going to actively start getting to that process and see what’s out there,” Isaac Sr., said of recruiting.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be bringing three coaches from his staff from Vermilion with him to Rochester in Christian Wilkerson, Tony McKinney and Dustin Beard.

“These are guys who have been with me for years,” Isaac Sr., said. “These are guys I trust and respect, and they trust me. We have a great relationship.”

Isaac Sr., said he likes to run a spread attack on offense and throw the ball. Defensively, he looks to make teams one dimensional.

He still has classes to teach at Vemilion and will finish the semester in Ely. He said Wilkerson will be in Rochester to head up the team’s offseason program, including weight lifting.

Read more from Guy
092421-LAKE-CITY-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-FOOTBALL-4313.jpg
Sports
Knee injury a double whammy for Lake City's Justin Wohlers
Lake City senior Justin Wohlers will miss the rest of his high school career due to an ACL injury and he will also be sidelined as a college freshman during the 2022 fall football season.
March 14, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Stewartville coach Parker Lyga directs.jpg
Prep
Hedin scores 30 as Winona tops Stewartville in Section 1AAA semifinals
No. 3 Winona advanced to the Section 1AAA title game in boys basketball by topping No. 2 Stewartville 62-52
March 12, 2022 10:20 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
PEM Schumacher.jpg
Prep
P-E-M topples depleted Lake City squad in 1AA semifinals
No. 2 Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated No. 3 Lake City 59-44 in 1AA boys basketball semifinal play to reach the title game for the first time in a decade.
March 12, 2022 04:32 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Load More

Related Topics: COLLEGE FOOTBALLROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEELY
What to read next
BWR01211.JPG
College
Gophers survive 'clunker' to beat Penn State in Big Ten playoff semifinal
With a flair for the dramatic, the Minnesota Gophers scored late in the third period for their ninth consecutive win, and advanced to the Big Ten title game after a stiff challenge from Penn State.
March 12, 2022 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Scoring the winning points at a basketball game
College
Owens rides comeback to win national championship
Owens Community College won the NJCAA Division III national women's basketball title on Saturday at Rochester Regional Sports Center, beating Hostos Community College.
March 12, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
College
RCTC women crush Minnesota West in third-place game
The Rochester Community and Technical women's basketball team drilled Minnesota West 84-60 in the NJCAA women's basketball tournament third-place game.
March 12, 2022 05:27 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Northwestern
College
What this season tells us about the future of Gophers men’s basketball
Minnesota finished 13-17 overall and last in the conference at 4-16 in 2021-22
March 12, 2022 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press