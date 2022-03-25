A Frozen Feeling: Southeastern Minnesota natives help Augsburg to Frozen Four

Brandon Ratzloff has played in one game this season.

The Rochester John Marshall grad has battled injuries and he plays on a team with a lineup loaded with veteran players and playmakers.

Yet Augsburg University men’s hockey coach Greg May considers Ratzloff as vital a part of the team as anyone on the roster.

“For a kid who’s played in one game, it’s remarkable how good of a teammate he is,” said May, in his first season as Augsburg’s head coach. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him without a smile on his face.

“Ratz is the ultimate teammate. When teams have special years, you need to have guys like him. We’ve all been part of teams where it takes just one or two guys to change the mood in the room. He’s one of those guys.”

Brandon Ratzloff

Ratzloff, a sophomore, isn’t expected to be in the lineup at 2 p.m. today when the fourth-ranked Auggies (25-4-0) face top-ranked Adrian (Mich.) College (28-1-0) in the NCAA Division III Frozen Four national semifinals in Lake Placid, N.Y. But Ratzloff was there on the plane ride and the bus ride, in the hotel and he’ll be in the locker room to take in the experience.

And, as May noted, Ratzloff will be there to support his teammates, including a couple of other southeastern Minnesota natives who happen to also be his roommates, Red Wing’s Fritz Belisle and Rochester’s Dylan Schneider.

The winner of the Augsburg-Adrian game will stick around the site of the 1980 Miracle on Ice for an extra day, to play in the national championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday against either No. 8 University of New England or No. 3 SUNY Geneseo.

The Division III Frozen Four games — semifinals and national championship — can be streamed for no charge at NCAA.com.

“This is something that has been a huge deal since I was a kid, to be part of a national tournament,” said Ratzloff, the son of Rochester Grizzlies head coach Chris Ratzloff. “With it being in Lake Placid — I grew up watching “Miracle” and hearing all about the 1980 team. There is so much history there and that adds another element of excitement.

“It will be a special weekend.”

From Red Wing to Frozen Four

May, an Augsburg alum, took over as the Auggies’ head coach last fall. One of his first player meetings was with Belisle and the conversation quickly turned to Belisle’s role on the team.

“In one of our first meetings, we were talking about expectations and his skillset,” May said. I said to him ‘I don’t see you as a power-play guy. I see you as a 5-on-5 guy, a good penalty kill guy and all that. He looked at me — and in a good way, not a cocky way — asked ‘why don’t you think I’m a power play guy?’

“He didn’t start the season on the power play, but we had a player come out of the lineup, so we put Fritz on the power play and he hasn’t left. He was right.”

Fritz Belisle

After playing for Red Wing High School for two seasons (2012-14), Belisle played a season of 16U AAA hockey for the Colorado Thunderbirds, then played two seasons in the NA3HL (for the Twin City/New Ulm Steel) followed by two seasons with Minot (N.D.) in the NAHL. He is in his third season at Augsburg, where he has compiled 19 goals and 31 points in 57 career games.

“At the start of this season we were mixing in a bunch of guys — we’re so deep that any of us can play (on the power play),” Belisle said. “As the season has gone along, I guess I’ve had a goal-scorer’s touch. Coach expects us to go work as hard as we can and put the puck in the net when we get the opportunity. Give the credit to the guys I’ve been playing with, too. We have a lot of experienced guys who’ve played in some big-moment games.”

This season, Belisle is tied for the team lead in goals (16) and has played in every situation for the Auggies. He’s looking forward to playing in one — hopefully two — more big-moment games.

“We’re very excited to be there,” he said. “It’s a pretty historic place, the 1980 Olympics and the way USA won. We’re excited, but not satisfied. We’re going there to face Adrian and get the job done.”

Not only has May grown accustomed to Belisle’s work on the power play, he’s grown to love him as a complete player. Belisle is among the team’s top-six in blocked shots (20).

“Fritz is an absolutely relentless worker,” May said. “He’s about as competitive as it gets and extremely coachable. He practices the same way he plays in games and treats himself like a pro, as far as how he prepares and takes care of himself.

“He has a full commitment to being a 200-foot player and to winning. … He’ll do whatever it takes to help the team.”

Working to crack the lineup

Belisle uses those same words — “whatever it takes to help the team” — to describe Schneider, a freshman and a Rochester native who played three seasons at Shattuck St. Mary’s in Faribault, then battled through injuries for two seasons of junior hockey, including helping the Rochester Grizzlies to the NA3HL national championship game a year ago.

“Dylan has worked really hard to get into the lineup,” Belisle said. “With how deep we are, it’s tough for a freshman to find his spot, but he’s found it as a really good role-player for us. He does the little things the right way and works as hard as he can. That’s all we ask of him.”

It took Schneider about eight games to crack the lineup, but his hard work in practice and a willingness to play any role eventually helped him draw in, when a teammate was out with an injury. May said Schneider made his Augsburg debut in the eighth game of the season. He has rarely left the lineup since.

Dylan Schneider

“We really like Dylan,” May said. “He has a great skill set and the path that brought him here — being productive at Shattuck and then in Rochester (with the Grizzlies). He’s been on winning teams and been productive in all those settings.”

Schneider has four points in 19 games played — he scored 21 goals and had 39 points in 41 games for the Grizzlies last season — but scoring isn’t what’s expected of him at Augsburg. Though it likely will be in years to come.

“His skillset is one that suggests he can play a top-nine (forward) role for us (in the future), for sure,” May said. “He’s a good offensive player. If we have a top-line guy missing from practice, we’ll put Dylan in that spot. He can play with anybody and he’s getting better at the defensive side of the game, too, blocking shots, being a break-out wing. … And he’s been on the power-play, too. He’s a playmaker.”

Schneider was still recovering from offseason surgery when this season started, but he has worked his way back into shape and is feeling healthy and ready to go as the Auggies prepare for the biggest weekend of their season.

“All of the experiences this whole year have been great,” Schneider said. “We have an old team and I get to see how mature the guys are, how they handle themselves and how they treat people. I’m taking it all in and learning from them.”

Schneider said he’s most looking forward to getting on the ice today, getting his first shift of the game and shaking the nerves out.

“I’m just really looking forward to the experience,” he said, “and being ready if and when I do get the call.”