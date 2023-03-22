A look at the local connections in the NCAA Division I men's hockey tournament

The NCAA Division I men’s hockey national tournament begins at 1 p.m. Thursday when Boston University meets Western Michigan in the first game of the Manchester, N.H., Regional, on ESPN2.

That game will feature two players and a coach with ties to southeastern Minnesota.

Here’s a look at players or coaches who have connections to the area and whose teams are in the national tournament:

Western Michigan

• Pat Ferschweiler, Head Coach: In his second season as head coach at his alma mater, Ferschweiler led the Broncos to a runner-up finish in the NCHC and was named the conference’s Coach of the Year. The No. 9-ranked Broncos take a 23-14-1 record into Thursday’s NCAA Tournament opener against No. 5 Boston U. Ferschweiler, 53, is in his second stint as a coach at Western Michigan. The 1988 Rochester John Marshall graduate was an assistant coach at WMU from 2010-14, then spent five seasons coaching professionally, including four as an assistant with the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings. He returned to Kalamazoo, Mich., in 2019 as the Broncos’ associate head coach alongside then-head coach Andy Murray. Ferschweiler assumed head coaching duties last season after Murray retired. WMU is 49-26-2 overall in his two seasons as head coach.

• Barrett Brooks, Fr., F: The former Austin Bruins standout hasn’t played in a game this season as a freshman. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound forward scored 30 goals and had 58 points in 100 career games in two seasons with the Bruins (2019-21).

• Hugh Larkin, Jr., F: The former Austin Bruins forward has become an invaluable piece of the Broncos’ lineup, playing in 37 of 38 games this season. The 6-2, 205-pound junior has six goals and 14 points this season, and 10 goals and 20 points in his three-season career at WMU.

Minnesota State, Mankato

• Andy Carroll, Sr., D: The Northfield High School alum has been an anchor for a deep and sturdy Mavericks’ defensive corps. MSU will open tournament play at 4 p.m. Thursday against in-state rival St. Cloud State at the Fargo, N.D., regional (ESPNU). Carroll, a fifth-year player, is seventh on the Mavericks in scoring this season (5-20—25) and third among defensemen. His goals, assists and points totals are career highs. He has played in 169 career games, recording 14 career goals and 64 points.

• Campbell Cichosz, Fr., D: The Albert Lea native has played his role — being a defensively responsible defenseman, first and foremost — to near perfection this season. Cichosz has played in 35 of MSU’s 38 games, often playing alongside Carroll on the Mavericks’ second pairing. Cichosz has proved to be a diamond in the rough; he played two seasons of Tier III junior hockey, before having a standout season last year for the Anchorage Wolverines of the Tier II North American Hockey League, where his head coach was Rochester native Mike Aikens. Cichosz is third on the Mavericks this season with 35 blocked shots.

• Bennett Zmolek, So., D: The former Rochester Century and Cedar Falls (Iowa) Roughriders (USHL) standout has been sidelined all season due to an injury. The 6-3, 195-pound right-shot blue-liner had seven points last season as a freshman, when he was named to the CCHA’s All-Rookie Team.

Denver

• Tyler Haskins, Fr., F: The Rochester native and freshman forward for the defending national champions has played in 12 games this season, getting his feet wet in college hockey amid one of the country’s best and deepest forward groups. The 6-1, 172-pound Haskins and his Pioneers teammates will take on Cornell in an opening round game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Manchester, N.H. (ESPNews). Haskins had 24 goals and 52 points in 64 games for Madison in the USHL last season.

• Lane Krenzen, Sr., D: The former Austin Bruins captain has played in 14 games this season for the Pioneers. Krenzen played three seasons in Austin (2016-19) and was a team captain his final two seasons. The Duluth Marshall High School graduate had 60 points in 181 career games for the Bruins.

Minnesota

• Bob Motzko, Head Coach: An Austin native, Motzko is in his fifth season as the Gophers head coach. He led the team to the Frozen Four last season and to a No. 1 ranking this season. The Gophers are the No. 1 overall seed in the national tournament and take a 26-9-1 mark into Thursday’s tournament opener against Canisius at 8 p.m. in the Fargo (N.D.) Regional (ESPN2). The Gophers are 110-59-12 in Motzko’s five seasons at the helm.

• Brody Lamb, Fr., F: Motzko recently raved about the play of Lamb, a freshman forward from Byron, who was the Minnesota Associated Press boys hockey Player of the Year as a junior with the Dodge County Wildcats in 2021. Lamb has three goals and six points this season as a Gophers freshman. He scored the team’s first goal of the Big Ten championship game last weekend.

• Zach Wiese, Fr., G: The Owatonna native and former Rochester Grizzlies standout hasn’t seen action in a game this season, but has dressed for all 36 games as the Gophers’ third goalie behind senior starter Justen Close and sophomore backup Owen Bartoszkiewicz. Wiese was the NA3HL Goalie of the Year last year, when he backstopped the Grizzlies to the Fraser Cup championship.

Penn State

• Xander Lamppa, Jr., F: The John Marshall grad and Penn State junior will be on the ice Friday in Allentown, Pa., when the Nittany Lions open tournament play against Michigan Tech at 4 p.m. (ESPNU). The 6-1, 205-pound Lamppa wears No. 9. He excels with great hands in tight areas and has worked hard to become a solid skater. He is fourth on the Lions this season with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), having played in 35 of the team’s 37 games. The former Austin Bruin has been very good in the faceoff circle, too, winning 54.1% of his draws. Lamppa has 28 career points (9 goals, 19 assists) in 77 games.

Michigan Tech

• Levi Stauber, So., F: The Duluth Marshall grad spent parts of two seasons with the Austin Bruins. Stauber recorded 10 goals and 17 points for the Bruins from 2017-19 and played in seven postseason games. He has played in 30 of 38 games this season and has two goals and five points for the 24-10-4 Huskies, who open tournament play at 4 p.m. Friday (ESPNU) against Penn State.

• Jed Pietila, Jr., D: The former Austin Bruin has been one of the most productive defensemen for the Huskies this season. Pietila has a goal and 15 assists in 34 games, including nine points in his past 11 games. The former Bruins captain played all or parts of three seasons in Austin, including being the team’s captain in 2019-20. He had 66 points in 126 games for the Bruins.

• Frank Dovorany, Fr., D: Dovorany had 13 points in 59 games over parts of two seasons with the Austin Bruins (2020-22). He has played in one game as a freshman with the Huskies.

Michigan

• Tyler Shea, Fr., G: Shea, a former Austin Bruin, has played in three games for the No. 2-ranked Wolverines this season, though not as a goalie. Shea, Michigan’s third goalie, skated as a left wing when the Wolverines suffered a wave of illnesses and played without a full lineup for a brief stretch in November. He didn’t record a point or a shot on goal — or a penalty. The California native played for Austin from 2019-21, going 19-22-5 with a .918 save percentage.

• Keaton Pehrson, Sr., D: The Lakeville native played eight games with the Austin Bruins in 2016-17 before moving up to the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. The 6-2, 205-pound right-shot blue-liner has been a mainstay in the Wolverines’ lineup since arriving at Michigan in the fall of 2019. He has 26 career points in 124 games. Michigan, the No. 2 overall seed in the national tournament, takes a 24-11-3 record into Friday’s first-round game (7:30 p.m., ESPNU) against Colgate in Allentown, Pa.