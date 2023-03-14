6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Andre Crockett Jr. has used toughness, selflessness to help guide RCTC men to nationals

Andre Crockett Jr. was a standout shooting guard in his high school days at Mayo. He's now a second-year point guard at RCTC and has helped lead it to the national tournament.

Andre Crockett Jr
RCTC’s Andre Crockett Jr. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 14, 2023 05:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Brian LaPlante is known as a task master with a demanding edge to him.

He’s also known as one of the best Division III junior college men’s basketball coaches in the nation.

All of that works perfectly for Andre Crockett Jr., his Rochester Community and Technical College point guard who happens to have been raised to be challenged in basketball and life.

Also Read

“Playing for LaPlante is fun,” Crockett said. “But you have to love the work to enjoy it. Because you’re going to find that he is yelling and nagging at you a lot. But most of us really appreciate him because deep down, we know he really cares about you. He wants what’s best for you. He wants what’s best for all of us.”

Crockett’s raising was done by his father, long-ago Rochester Community College basketball standout Andre Crockett Sr., and his mother, Karla Crockett, a former multi-sport athlete at RCC.

Andre Sr. is widely known in Rochester for his work with disadvantaged youth, running his Sports Mentorship Academy.

But he’s also spent countless hours mentoring his own son. Turns out that Andre Sr. and LaPlante have plenty in common when it comes to being demanding.

“I prepared Andre for this (task-master approach) when he was young, with all the fussing I used to do with him,” Andre Sr. said with a laugh. “Andre has loved playing for Brian. He takes a lot of pride in it.”

Besides welcoming LaPlante’s serious basketball side, Andre Jr. welcomes basketball, period. The former Rochester Mayo standout can never get enough of it.

It’s been like that forever.

“Andre loves the game,” Andre Sr. said. “He eats and sleeps it. He’s a gym rat. He’s been like that since he was 8 years old. It came from being around the older kids in our (Sports Mentorship Academy). That started when he was in third grade. I think that sparked the passion in him.”

Andre Crockett Jr
RCTC’s Andre Crockett Jr. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Andre Jr. will set off with LaPlante and his RCTC teammates for Kerkimer, N.Y., this week, site of a Division III Junior College national tournament that begins Wednesday. The Yellowjackets earned the right after beating Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range in the Region XIII championship game.

Crockett spent that regional tournament doing what he’s done all season for the Yellowjackets, running the offense, scoring just enough and serving as a quiet though tough and driven leader.

After playing shooting guard a year ago at RCTC, LaPlante moved Crockett to the point this season. Though not his natural position, the 6-foot sophomore has gradually made it work and done it with nary a complaint.

“I didn’t question the move at all because I know that coach always puts us in the right position to win,” said Crockett, who’s averaging 6.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for his 20-7 team.

Crockett hung in there even as things weren’t going so great for him to begin the season, the transition to primary ball handler and passer not an easy one.

There was also the matter of LaPlante being in his ear — not always in the softest way — about getting things right.

Still, Crockett rarely blinked an eye.

“I struggled with turnovers early in the season and getting others shots,” Crockett said. “But just by playing the position more, I got used to it. And it helped watching a lot of film.”

Now, five months into the season, LaPlante sees Crockett as one of RCTC’s most important assets.

He has this point-guard position figured out.

But with LaPlante, it goes much deeper than that. That’s because Crockett has so many things figured out. He’s his kind of player.

“Andre is a good passer, he gets us into our stuff, he’s a good defender and he’s got a really high basketball IQ,” LaPlante said. “And to be honest, he’s got thick skin. He’s even keeled and turned into a big part of our culture. At the end of the day, it’s not about you, it’s about us. And Andre is a poster for that.”

Andre Crockett Jr
RCTC’s Andre Crockett Jr. on Friday, March 10, 2023, at RCTC in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

