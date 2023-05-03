Austin Bruins center Gavin Morrissey changes course, commits to Wisconsin

AUSTIN — Gavin Morrissey is following the coaching staff he wants to play for in college.

Morrissey, the standout top-line center for the Austin Bruins, has reversed his course for college hockey and has committed to the University of Wisconsin.

A 5-foot-11, 185-pound center from Rochester Hills, Mich., Morrissey initially committed to Minnesota State University, Mankato, in early December of 2022.

But less than two weeks after MSU’s season ended with a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to St. Cloud State on March 23, Mavericks head coach Mike Hastings accepted the head coaching position at Wisconsin. A week later, MSU’s associate head coach, Todd Knott, joined Hastings’ staff at Wisconsin.

Knott was Minnesota State’s primary recruiter.

Three MSU players — David Silye, Christian Fitzgerald and Simon Tassy — also entered the NCAA transfer portal and followed Hastings and Knott to Madison.

Morrissey has one year of junior hockey eligibility remaining, which he could use if he doesn't join the Badgers this fall. He was selected today by the Fargo Force in the second round (No. 31 overall) of the USHL Draft and could play for them next season. If he doesn’t make the Force’s roster, he could also finish his junior career in Austin, playing a third season for the Bruins.

Morrissey has been a driving force behind the Bruins winning a regular-season division championship for the first time since 2015, and reaching the NAHL Central Division Finals this postseason for the first time since 2018.

The Bruins open play in the best 3-out-of-5 series against the St. Cloud Norsemen at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Riverside Arena in Austin. Game 2 is set for 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Games 3 and (if needed) 4 are scheduled for 7 p.m. on May 12 and 13. If needed, a Game 5 will be back in Austin at 3:05 p.m. on May 14.

Morrissey recorded 17 goals and 61 points in 59 regular-season games this season. He has added five points (all assists) through three playoff games. His 44 assists were tied for the fifth-most in the entire NAHL in the regular season, and his 61 points were the eighth-most in the league.

In his two seasons in Austin, Morrissey has recorded 22 goals and 55 assists (77 points) in 107 games. Morrissey is a 200-foot player, as strong in his own end of the ice as in the offensive zone.

“That’s the beauty of Gavin Morrissey,” Bruins head coach Steve Howard said in December, when Morrissey committed to Minnesota State. “He can play anywhere they need him to play. …

“Gavin’s a kid who didn’t get a chance on the power play his first year here, but he was happy to go out and kill penalties and take big faceoffs in our defensive zone. He played a third- or fourth-line center role last year and he ran with it. He trusted the process, came back this year and he’s running the halfwall on our power play now. He did all the right things as a first-year guy and it’s paying off.”

Morrissey has twice been named the NAHL Central Division Star of the Week this season, and he was named the league’s Forward of the Month for February, when he had four goals and 13 points in eight games.

“If there’s one word I’d use to describe Gavin Morrissey, it’s ‘accountable.’ He plays a 200-foot game,” Howard told the Post Bulletin in December. “I compare him to watching (former Detroit Red Wings great) Pavel Datsyuk in that he’s always on the right side of plays. He’s very good offensively and also defends very well.”

Wisconsin finished 13-23-0 in 2022-23, including a 6-18-0 record in Big Ten Conference play.

Hastings guided Minnesota State to a 25-13-0 mark this past season. His MSU teams won more games than any other program in the country over the past 11 seasons, while reaching the NCAA Tournament eight times. Hastings guided the Mavericks to the first two Frozen Four appearances in program history, in 2021 and 2022. The 2022 team reached the national championship game, where it fell to Denver.