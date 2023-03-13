Austin's Logan Kelly qualifies for NCAA Division I Swim Championships

ROCHESTER — Austin’s Logan Kelly will be returning to his home state to compete in the upcoming 2022-23 Men's NCAA Division I Swim Championships.

Kelly is a sophomore at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He earned an automatic berth in the 200 breaststroke at the Division I Swim Championships and also received an invite in the 100 breaststroke. He is the first NCAA national qualifier in school history at IUPUI.

Logan Kelly

He will be one of 235 swimmers competing at the NCAA Championships on March 22-25 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Kelly took first place in the 200 breaststroke at the Horizon League Championships with a meet-record time of 1:52.86. He currently holds the IUPUI record in both the 200 and 100 breaststroke events.

He has won the 200 breaststroke at the Horizon League Championships each of the past two seasons. He was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke in 2023 after winning the championship as a freshman.

Kelly earned seven top-six finishes at this year’s Horizon League Championships. He was part of the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays that both won championships and set meet records in the process. He was also on the runner-up 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Kelly was one of four swimmers from Austin to recently compete in a conference championship.

His former teammate, Rafe Dolan Peterson, was also in the Horizon League Championships as a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Dolan Peterson placed in the top 11 in seven events including three relays that finished fourth and another that was fifth. His top individual finish was sixth in the 100 butterfly.

Molly Sheehan, a 2021 Austin grad, competed for the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire at the WIAC Championships. She placed in the top nine in fourth events including being on the winning 200 freestyle relay. She was third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 breaststroke.

Madelynn Murley, a 2022 Austin grad, is a freshman on the University of Minnesota-Morris team that swam in the Liberal Arts Championships. Murley took part in four events that placed in the top 13. She was on the 200 medley relay that placed fourth. Her top individual finish was 10th in the 100 backstroke.

Before leaving on a spring trip in South Carolina, the Rochester Community and Technical College baseball team got a chance to play two games at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at the beginning of March.

The Yellowjackets lost to Dakota County Technical College 7-6 in 11 innings in the first game. Due to time constraints, the two teams only got to play four innings in the second game and Dakota County was leading 4-2.

“It was a great first game,” RCTC coach Clark Jones said. “The kids battled and competed and I was really proud of their efforts. It was like a playoff game, intensity and going back and forth.”

Freshman Griffin Olson of Viroqua, Wis., had the big hit and got a big thrill when he hit a three-run homer for the Yellowjackets.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .