Ayoka Lee named first-team All-America by Sports Illustrated

Byron graduate Ayoka Lee has put together as unforgettable an individual season as she could have imagined.

That includes the 6-foot-6 Kansas State basketball star scoring an NCAA-record 61 points against Oklahoma on Jan. 23.

It also includes what happened on Thursday, with Lee being one of five players named first-team All-America by Sports Illustrated.

Lee has averaged 22.6 points on 56% field-goal shooting, 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Her 679 total points are second in the nation, she leads the country in field goals made (279) and is the only player to average more than 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks.

Lee is a candidate for virtually every top women’s basketball honor, including the 2021-22 Wade Trophy Watch List and the 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year top 15.

The other players to crack the top five by Sports Illustrated are South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Baylor's NaLyssa Smith and Michigan's Naz Hillman.

Kansas State is 19-11 and plays Texas at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.