Ayoka Lee still wrapping her head around 61-point, Hall of Fame performance

Ayoka Lee had no idea that she’d accomplished anything “national” until the Kansas State University women’s basketball game against the University of Oklahoma was all but complete on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-6 Byron High School graduate found out with everyone else in Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, when it was announced by the Wildcats’ public-address announcer.

He let Lee, her teammates, coaches, and everyone else in the building know that she’d just broken the NCAA Division I single-game scoring record.

Lee pumped in a staggering 61 points, nearly outscoring No. 14-ranked Oklahoma by herself in the Wildcats’ 94-65 victory.

Besides her scoring total being an NCAA record, Lee also became the only Division I player since 2009-10 to shoot 75% (23-for-30) from the field on 26 or more attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee’s jersey and Sunday’s game ball have already been shipped to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.

Lee, a Kansas State junior and regarded as one of the top handful of players in the country, is having a hard time wrapping her mind around this latest feat. But she’s getting plenty of reminders that it happened, complete with a segment about her on Good Morning America, as well as one by ESPN lead on-air personality Scott Van Pelt.

She’s taken it all in with a large, disbelieving smile.

“It’s so crazy to me,” Lee said in a Zoom interview Tuesday morning. “It’s hard to wrap my mind around it, it’s so crazy.”

The numbers she put up Sunday are the craziest part.

Lee entered the game as one of the most impactful scorers and players in the country. She was averaging 24 points per game and had twice managed 38 points in a contest this season and once 43.

She’s done all of that while shooting a wildy efficient 60% from the field, almost all of those points either coming from inside the paint — where she takes advantage of her size, strength, soft hands and deft touch to torture opponents — or from the free-throw line, where she winds up often and converts at an excellent 76% rate.

Things were lined up nicely for Lee going into that showdown with Oklahoma, with the Sooners a guard-heavy team possessing nobody to match up with the 6-6 Lee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wildcats junior — with all kinds of help from her assisting teammates — made Oklahoma pay.

“What it came down to was us executing as a team,” Lee said. “Our guards did a great job of getting the ball in there, and we just kept going with what (was working).”

Lee took 30 shots from the field. Nobody else in a Kansas State jersey took more than eight. And she just kept making and making and making those attempts. Lee finished 23-for-30 from the field and 15-for-17 from the free-throw line.

That got her to 61 points, breaking the NCAA record of 60 points set previously by Long Beach State center Cindy Brown (1987), and later tied by University of Minnesota star guard Rachel Banham (2016), another Minnesota native (Lakeville North graduate).

Lee said she had no idea what the national record even was until it was hers, and also couldn’t recall what her high school career high had been (she guessed 51 points).

But Lee, who didn’t begin playing basketball until the seventh grade, was still basking in all of it on Tuesday, now with plenty of time to reflect.

Part of the basking was in having been the second Minnesotan to own the single-game scoring record, Banham the other.

“It is so cool that two Minnesotans have done it,” Lee said. “There are so many great basketball players coming out of Minnesota. To have that similarity with (Banham) is awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is a belief that Lee, who was having a banner season even before going off for 61 points, has now cemented herself as a lottery pick if she chooses to forgo her senior season and enter the WNBA Draft.

But on Tuesday, Lee shot down the idea that she’d leave early. She’s enjoying this college experience way too much to cut it short. That includes her team having made a major jump this season, now 5-2 in the Big 12 Conference and 15-4 overall. That, after finishing 3-15, 9-18 last year.

“Our culture is really great this year,” said Lee, whose team has gotten a big boost from its talented freshman class. “We are all excited to play together. And those freshmen, they’ve been a breath of fresh air with their personalities.”

But it’s not simply for basketball reasons that Lee wants one more season at Kansas State. Even more important to her is the academic end. Lee is a tremendous student, a psychology major who has twice been named first-team Academic All-Big 12 and was a second-team Academic All-American last year.

As much as basketball thrills her, the Byron graduate knows that athletics at the highest level have a lifespan.

“I’ll be staying another year,” Lee said. “I love what I am doing for school and I love the graduate program that I am in. Growing up, my mom always put a big emphasis that sports won’t last forever. Sports can be taken away from you at any moment.”

Records can be, too. But 61 points in a single game? That’ll likely stand for a good long while.