Sports | College
Balanced net attack helps RCTC sweep Ridgewater

RCTC improved to 13-5 in volleyball with a 3-0 victory over Ridgewater Community College.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 09:38 PM
WILLMAR, Minn. — Rochester Community and Technical College had three players with 10 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Ridgewater Community College in junior college volleyball on Wednesday.

Alexis Simpson, Kennedy Hady and Bailey Johnson all knocked down 10 kills as the Yellowjackets posted a 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 victory to improve to 13-5.

Chelsea Lasker had 33 set assists and 10 digs for RCTC. Alyvia Eide had 12 digs and Kiley Nihart collected 11.

The Yellowjackets, ranked in the top 10 among NJCAA Division III schools, are now 8-1 in the South Division of the MCAC.

