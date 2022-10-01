Balanced net attack helps RCTC sweep Ridgewater
RCTC improved to 13-5 in volleyball with a 3-0 victory over Ridgewater Community College.
We are part of The Trust Project.
WILLMAR, Minn. — Rochester Community and Technical College had three players with 10 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Ridgewater Community College in junior college volleyball on Wednesday.
Alexis Simpson, Kennedy Hady and Bailey Johnson all knocked down 10 kills as the Yellowjackets posted a 25-11, 25-11, 25-12 victory to improve to 13-5.
Chelsea Lasker had 33 set assists and 10 digs for RCTC. Alyvia Eide had 12 digs and Kiley Nihart collected 11.
The Yellowjackets, ranked in the top 10 among NJCAA Division III schools, are now 8-1 in the South Division of the MCAC.
The first-ever game played by Lindenwood on Saturday will mark 102 seasons of Minnesota Gophers hockey, and with a mostly unknown opponent coming to town, the home club will focus on itself and what it needs to improve with an October schedule that gets tougher quickly.
Ibrahim is the school's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns
Minnesota leads the all-time series, winning 8 of the last 9 matchups
Minnesota hosts Purdue on Saturday for its homecoming game