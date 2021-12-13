Belisle's winding golf path has led to the University of Kansas

Jamie Bermel was direct with Cecil Belisle when Belisle toured the University of Kansas campus on an official visit with the school’s men’s golf program.

“He said ‘I don’t recruit junior college kids. It’s not something I do,’” Belisle said Bermel told him. “He said ‘So, obviously I saw something good and heard something good or you wouldn’t be here right now.’

“It’s very, very rare that he recruits a junior college player.”

Perhaps that’s what makes Bermel — the head coach who has turned Kansas into a Big 12 power and a perennial national tournament qualifier — and Belisle such a good fit.

After all, Belisle is a very, very rare junior college golfer.

The Red Wing native has won at every level he’s played at — from two Minnesota high school individual state titles to an individual national junior college championship at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, to a pair of massive bullet points on his resume: Championships in the 2020 Minnesota Golf Association Players and the 2021 Minnesota State Open.

Next school year he’ll get a chance to show off his game at the Division I level.

Belisle verbally committed on Nov. 19 to golf for the Jayhawks, beginning in the 2022-23 season. He made it official last week, signing his National Letter of Intent.



“I really liked how serious coach is,” Belisle said. “He’s very strict — you have to be clean-shaven to play in a meet, everyone wears the same gear, you get your work done and make sure it’s done right.

“He has a good sense of humor, too. He knows how to have a good time while competing and still be serious and want to be the best.”

Belisle’s commitment to Kansas is another step in a winding path that has finally led him to a place he always knew he could get to: A successful and competitive Division I program.

After earning medalist honors at the Class AA state meet in 2017 and 2019, Belisle planned to play college golf at Minnesota State University, Mankato. But when Mavericks coach Bryant Black, a friend of Belisle’s family, left MSU, Belisle decided he would seek another place to play.

He landed at South Mountain, a program that had won three national junior college championships in a five-year span between 2015-19.

It was there, a 26-hour car drive from his home in Red Wing, that Belisle discovered a few things about himself and his game. Namely, he truly learned how to take care of himself, from doing laundry and dishes to eating correctly and taking care of his body. He also learned that — playing on a team with four or five of the top 10-ranked Division II JuCo golfers in the country — one bad round, one bad hole or one missed shot can cost a golfer a lineup spot.

Belisle, his own toughest critic, learned to thrive under that pressure.

“It’s made me stronger, moving 26 hours away,” Belisle said of how he’s grown over the past two-plus years. “That’s helped me as a person a lot. I live by myself; I’ve learned to get the right groceries, make my own food, not go out for every meal, or many meals.

“It’s been big for me character-wise and has helped me develop into the person I want to be and God wants me to be. And golf-wise, it’s put me up against some really good competition and I’ve had really good coaching. Being in a competitive environment like this has been really helpful.”

Kansas’ veteran head coach agrees. Bermel has guided the Jayhawks to four NCAA tournament trips in his decade leading the program (KU was in line for a fifth trip to the national meet before the COVID pandemic wiped out the 2020 meet). By the time Belisle arrived on campus for his official visit nearly a month ago, it was clear Bermel had done his research.

The whole recruitment process was fast. Belisle left Arizona on Wednesday, Nov. 17, driving to Lawrence, Kansas, where he met his dad Mike, who joined him for the official visit. That took place on Thursday, Nov. 18. Belisle verbally committed the next day.

“The facilities there are great,” he said. “The practice facility opens at 5 a.m. and closes at 12 a.m. I like that 5 a.m. part – I can be there as early as I want to be. There are so many resources there and you’re so well taken care of.

“If you need something, they have it for you, whether it’s academics or sports.”

It seems to be a fit that was meant to be: A self-motivated junior college champion finding a home in a program with a respected coach who almost never adds a junior college player to his roster. Bermel, though, said that when he does bring in a junior college player, it’s for a good reason.

He sees something special in his newest recruit. And he expects Belisle to be a lineup fixture immediately.

“Cecil is a late bloomer, who took a different route to Division 1,” Bermel said. “He has tremendous upside, and keeps getting better. He had a nice summer, winning the Minnesota Open and won the Division II junior college tournament. He’s going to have a chance to play immediately, and will help us continue to climb the ladder.”