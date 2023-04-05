50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

Bonde named Coach of the Year after guiding RCTC to national title

RCTC's Jason Bonde has been named the NJCAA Division III women's basketball Coach of the Year after guiding Yellowjackets to 27-1 record and a national title.

RCTC coach Jason Bonde.jpg
RCTC coach Jason Bonde has been named the Division III NJCAA women's basketball Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Bonde guided RCTC to a national championship and an overall record of 27-1.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:00 PM

ROCHESTER — The postseason awards for members of the national champion Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball just keep on coming.

RCTC coach Jason Bonde was named the 2023 NJCAA Division III women's basketball Coach of the Year on Wednesday. Bonde guided the Yellowjackets to a Division III NJCAA national championship and an overall record of 27-1 during the 2022-23 season.

On Tuesday, RCTC had two players selected to the Division III All-America team. Sophomore guard Myia Ruzek was named first-team All-America and sophomore forward Olivia Christianson was named to the second team.

ALSO READ

Bonde is in his fourth season guiding the Yellowjackets, including one in which the Yellowjackets did not have enough players to play the season. In three seasons of play, Bonde has guided RCTC to a 67-8 record. That included a 16-1 mark in a shortened 2020-21 season and a third-place finish at the Division III national tournament during the 2021-22 season.

Falling in the national semifinals a season ago helped motivate RCTC to win the national title in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Coach Bonde has taken the RCTC women's basketball team to new heights during his four years," RCTC athletic director Mike Lester said in a release. "From his first year when we didn't have a program to a national championship in 2023, coach Bonde has built a program where the team comes first and team success leads to individual accolades."

The Yellowjackets were the No. 3 seed in this year's national tournament after falling to Riverland Community College in the Region XIIIA title game for their only loss of the season. In three national tournament victories, Bonde guided the Yellowjackets to victory by an average of 18 points per game.

RCTC avenged the loss to Riverland in the national semifinals, then defeated MCAC rival Minnesota West Community College in the national championship game. The Yellowjackets had four players named to the All-Tournament Team and Bonde was named the Coach of the Tournament.

The national title was the second in program history for the RCTC women.

"We are extremely proud of coach Bonde and his young women for how they have represented RCTC on and off the floor," Lester said.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
College
Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon
April 05, 2023 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
RCTC Yellowjackets
College
RCTC softball stays hot, sweeps doubleheader
April 04, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
Two RCTC women's basketball players earn All-America honors
April 04, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Brandon James Mann
Local
Stewartville man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in overdose death
April 05, 2023 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
meatpackers-wp.jpg
Minnesota
Minn. unions call on Sens. Klobuchar, Smith to support bill protecting meatpacking workers
April 05, 2023 01:55 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
Guerrilla Wrestling Club
Prep
Guerrilla Wrestling Club's All-Girls night a major hit
April 05, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
balloong.jpg
Community
Balloonist drops in on Rochester
April 05, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber