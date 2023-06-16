Byron grad, All-American Lee intends to be ready for final season at Kansas State

Ayoka Lee has spent the past year rehabbing from the second ACL tear of her basketball career. Lee, who’ll be a senior this fall at Kansas State University, where she was a first-team All-American two seasons ago, had knee surgery this past September. Lee also tore her ACL in the state playoffs as a high school senior at Byron.

The 6-foot-6 Lee averaged 22 points (56-percent field-goal shooting, 77 percent from the line), 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game as a junior, when she led her team to the NCAA Tournament. Lee also set the Division I all-time mark for points in a women’s basketball game that season, scoring 61 against the University of Oklahoma. Lee is expected to be healthy and ready to play when Kansas State opens its 2023-24 season.

POST BULLETIN: How is the knee?

AYOKA LEE: It is doing really well. The rehab process is very slow, but I’m feeling better than expected.

You tore your ACL in your final game as a high school player at Byron. How did this latest injury happen?

This was a progressive thing, not just one moment. I knew that it was hurt my junior season. With the wear and tear I was feeling, I knew that I couldn’t continue to play with it like that. It turned out that I’d torn my ACL and I was also missing a large amount of cartilage in three spots. They repaired all of that (with surgery in September).

So, you were playing on a bad right knee when you scored those record-setting 61 points as a junior against Oklahoma?

Yes, I was in pain all of that season. I was in a lot more pain than a lot of people (realized). It had a big impact in how I ran and how I walked after games and after practices.

What kind of training have you been doing to rehabilitate it?

A lot of it is range of motion and strength building and getting back to functional activity. With the weight training, it feels great to be back in the room. Right now I am doing a lot of exercises that I couldn’t do before.

How difficult was sitting out last season?

I think I did pretty good with it. I think I am well rounded in respect to not putting all my worth into my sport, into basketball. I knew it would be hard at different points, but I’d also played an entire year where I was in pain the whole time. I was pretty intentional about my new role on the team, where I’d show my level-headedness and my knowledge as someone who’d gone through a long season and I supported my teammates that way. But I did miss it, especially toward the end of the season in not being able to celebrate in the same way as when you are on the court.

How do you feel about basketball these days?

I love it and I love the opportunities that it provides and the relationships that I have through it. I also love what it’s taught me about myself and helped me grow as a person. It’s taught me determination and how to advocate for myself and my teammates. That is a very crucial part of who I am today.

How do you feel about competition?

I love to compete, even more than I like to admit. I’ll be very excited to get back on the court, to have my final season. But I think even more than that, I’m going to be proud of what getting back on the court represents for me. Having gone through two (knee) rehabs in a college career is not an easy feat. It’s especially not easy to do it well and with grace.

You scored 61 points in a game as a junior, the highest total ever for a Division I women’s player. How often do you reflect on that performance?

I definitely do have those moments of reminding myself that I actually did that. I’ll think, “Why me? How did that get to be me?” Not a lot of girls get to be college athletes, and (even fewer) get to have great college careers. Now, my holding that scoring record, that just adds another layer to it.

You weren’t heavily recruited by Division I programs in high school, with just three Division I offers, including one from Kansas State. When did you realize you were going to be a great college player?

I think it came after my first year at Kansas State (a redshirt year, with Lee rehabilitating her knee and then getting in shape following her first ACL injury). You observe a lot about your team and the league you’re playing in. I knew then that if I did the right things that I could accomplish more than I could have previously ever hoped. And I was fortunate to be operating in the system that was in place at Kansas State.

How are you spending your summer?

I’m going to summer school as I keep working towards my masters degree (in couple-and-family therapy). I also continue to rehab my knee and very slowly am getting back into team workouts. I’ve also been to a wedding and other fun stuff, celebrating with friends and such. I’ve also read a few books that are not for school. And I am in the gym now, doing a lot of form shooting and stationary dribbling.

The chances that you’ll be drafted into the WNBA next April seem high. What are your thoughts about playing professional basketball?

I’m keeping all my options open. I’ll see what the possibilities are.

What are you predicting for your Kansas State team this season, your final one as a collegian?

I think we have the potential to be really good. I believe we can make it far in the tournament and have a chance at a conference title. I’m really excited about it. I want to make sure we are in the best position to have a great season.