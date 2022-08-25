Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | College
Byron grad and All-American Ayoka Lee lost for upcoming basketball season with knee injury

It was announced Thursday that Byron graduate and Kansas State senior star Ayoka Lee will miss all of the 2022-23 women's basketball season with a knee injury.

Kansas State center and Byron graduate Ayoka Lee will miss the 2022-23 season with a knee injury that will require surgery. The 6-foot-5 Lee was named first-team All-America last year.
By Staff reports
August 25, 2022 01:12 PM
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The top single-game scorer in Division I women’s basketball history has been lost for all of the upcoming season.

That is Byron graduate Ayoka Lee, who on Thursday it was announced will undergo season-ending knee surgery.

The 6-foot-5 senior All-American center had been battling knee problems the last two years, according to Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie.

“We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would be able to play this upcoming season,” Mittie said. “Unfortunately, after meeting with the medical staff the last couple of days, she will require season-ending surgery. We will support ‘Yokie’ through her recovery and rehab and look forward to her returning to the court for the 2023-24 season."

Lee, who scored an NCAA record-61 points in a game with the University of Oklahoma last year, announced that she’ll return to the team as a player in 2023-24.

"As my team surrounds me in support through my recovery, my hope is that Wildcat Nation will continue to surround our team with the same love and support they always have,” Lee said. “I look forward to getting back on the court in 2023-24. Forever thankful and blessed to be a Wildcat."

Also an Academic All-America, Lee has already completed her undergraduate degree in psychology and is now pursuing a graduate degree in couples and family therapy that she plans to finish during the 2023-24 season.

Lee is the first player in Kansas State women’s basketball history to average a double-double in at least two seasons. She did that in the 2019-20 season and again last year. Lee was good for 22 points and 10.3 rebounds per game in 2021-22.

Lee was named First Team All-America last year by The Athletic and Sports Illustrated. She had career highs in points (727), points per game (22), field goals made and attempted (296-526), free throws made and attempted (135-175), rebounds (339), blocks (95), steals (23) and double-doubles (20).

Kansas State finished 20-13 last season and reached the NCAA national tournament, beating Washington State 50-40 in the first round and losing 89-57 to North Carolina State in the second round.

By Staff reports
