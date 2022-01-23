SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Byron's Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record

Kansas State senior center Ayoka Lee, a Byron grad, scored an NCAA single-game record 61 points in Wildcats' 94-65 thumping of No. 14-ranked Oklahoma on Sunday.

Ayoka Lee kansas state.jpg
Kansas State's Ayoka Lee is one of the most dominant centers in the country. Sunday, she set the NCAA record for points in a single game when she scored 61 in the Wildcats' 94-65 victory against No. 14-ranked Oklahoma. File / courtesy Kansas State Athletics
By Field Level Media
January 23, 2022 04:48 PM
There's now a new NCAA women's basketball record for scoring in a single game, after Kansas State center Ayoka Lee recorded 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kansas Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Byron, Minnesota broke the record with a routine lay-in through a double-team with 2:54 to play.

Earlier in the game, she broke both the school and Big 12 conference records for scoring with 45 and 51 points, respectively.

"I thought it was just going to be another regular Sunday," Lee said.

Ayoka Lee mug
Ayoka Lee

Lee shot 23 of 30 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free throw line. She also added 12 rebounds for a double-double.

The previous record was 60 points, shared by Cindy Brown of Long Beach State (Feb. 16, 1987 vs. San Jose State) and Rachel Banham of Minnesota (Feb. 7, 2016 vs. Northwestern).

The win improved the Wildcats to 15-4 and 5-2 in the Big 12.

