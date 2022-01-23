Byron's Ayoka Lee sets NCAA scoring record

There's now a new NCAA women's basketball record for scoring in a single game, after Kansas State center Ayoka Lee recorded 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma in Manhattan, Kansas Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 junior from Byron, Minnesota broke the record with a routine lay-in through a double-team with 2:54 to play.

Earlier in the game, she broke both the school and Big 12 conference records for scoring with 45 and 51 points, respectively.

"I thought it was just going to be another regular Sunday," Lee said.

Ayoka Lee

Lee shot 23 of 30 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free throw line. She also added 12 rebounds for a double-double.

ADVERTISEMENT

The previous record was 60 points, shared by Cindy Brown of Long Beach State (Feb. 16, 1987 vs. San Jose State) and Rachel Banham of Minnesota (Feb. 7, 2016 vs. Northwestern).

The win improved the Wildcats to 15-4 and 5-2 in the Big 12.