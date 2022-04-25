Byron's Kreitinger surrounded by excellence with Gophers

Taylor Kreitinger recorded her first collegiate win early this month as a member of the University of Minnesota women’s track and field team.

It happened in the Tennessee Relays (Knoxville), in a first-time event for her, the steeplechase.

“It was fun to do that,” said Kreitinger, a redshirt sophomore for the Gophers and a 2019 Byron High School graduate. “It brought a little bit more excitement around running, to win.”

What running the race’s 3,000 meters and clearing the hurdle-like barriers spaced around the track in the steeplechase didn’t do was leave Krietinger believing she’d found her racing destiny.

She’d given it a try at the suggestion of a Gophers coach. While it was satisfying to win, Kreitinger wasn’t thrilled with her time and the honor student already has a favorite and best event, the 1,500.

While Kreitinger is more than willing to add the steeplechase to her repertoire, she is on the move in the 1,500. This is a runner’s runner, a member of both the Minnesota track-and-field and cross-country teams.

Twice this season, Kreitinger has recorded a new personal best in the 1,500 and is now at 4:28 for a top time, 7 seconds faster than last year.

It’s been a leap that’s made her feel more integral than ever to this enormously talented track-and-field team. Kreitinger’s excellent 1,500 clockings made her a first-time qualifier for the Big Ten Conference indoor meet this year, one in which Minnesota finished as women’s champion, just as it did this past fall in cross country.

She didn’t reach the finals in the 1,500. But she gleaned plenty in her introduction to such a high-profile meet.

“Just to have the experience of getting in the (Big Ten indoor meet) and to understand the pressure of it, was great,” Kreitinger said. “My goal is to eventually score points for us at a Big Ten meet and make it to regionals.”

Kreitinger is surrounded by multiple All-America-type middle and long-distance runners at Minnesota. It’s exactly the kind of competitive setting she’s always wanted.

Going from running in high school to becoming a member of one of the top Division I college programs in the country is a massive leap. But Kreitinger has felt little pressure along the way. She credits her wise, kind and experienced teammates and coaches for that.

“The older girls on our team, all of us look up to them,” Kreitinger said. “We know how good they are. But we’ve also all learned from them. We’ve all learned that having patience is important, that if you work hard and do the little things, it will pay off.”

Academic and athletic success seem joined at the hip with these Gophers track-and-field and cross-country teams. That’s another big draw for Kreitinger, a standout student and pre-dentistry major.

She appreciates being surrounded by young women who achieve and push each other, in every realm.

As much as anything, that has made Minnesota an ideal fit for her.

“It’s a great community, with me surrounded by women who are high achievers,” Kreitinger said. “We’ve got girls on the team who are in med school already. I’m surrounded by people with high goals. Our community is amazing. And the running end of it challenges me. It gives me tools that I will use in all aspects of life.”