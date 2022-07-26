Byron's Netzke will make position switch as he commits to Moorhead for college football

BYRON — Nick Netzke has always wanted to play college football and he is willing to move to make that happen.

The 17-year-old who will be a senior at Byron High School this fall has committed to playing at the Division II level at Minnesota State University, Moorhead.

“It’s really exciting,” Netzke said. “I’ve been talking to these guys for a long time and just made good connections with them. I’m super pumped.”

Netzke, who is 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, has always played quarterback, but he knew if he was going to play at the collegiate level it would have to be at a different position. On offense, he will shift to tight end this year, his projected college position. He is also a defensive end.

“Moorhead recruited me and offered me as a tight end so I plan on going up there as a tight end,” Netzke said. “But you never know, colleges will move you around wherever they want.”

Moorhead has been recruiting Netzke since last October. He had his junior season cut short by four games due to neck and head injuries, but he has recovered.

“Their campus is beautiful,” Netzke said. “And what makes the difference is their coaches and the players around (the team). I just feel like they’re really down to earth guys and I can’t wait to work with them.”

Netzke is also a baseball and basketball player at Byron. He didn’t play baseball this past spring as he was working on football and attending camps. He has attended about six football camps this year, including one at Moorhead after he made his position switch to tight end.

“They know what I look like as a tight end and I guess they liked it,” he said.

Byron coach Ben Halder said Netzke “has been cool with the move” to tight end. He said Netzke is willing to do what’s best for the team, and it will also help him transition to his college position.

“He’s got a really good work ethic,” Halder said. “And the thing I’ve always liked about him is he’s a team-first guy. … He’s not a ‘Me guy’ he’s a ‘We guy,’ which obviously we love.”

Halder said that Netzke is willing to grind in the trenches on both sides of the ball, including blocking as a tight end.

“He’s not going to shy away from contact even though he’s been a quarterback,” Halder said.

Halder said Netzke will continue to get reps at quarterback in practice. And he will get some opportunities to play quarterback during his senior season. His size makes him a real running threat near the goal line.

“I’ve always been a quarterback and I loved playing quarterback,” Netzke said. “So I’m sure I’ll get a few reps here and there just running the ball through the middle. But I’m excited seeing what it’s like being a tight end.”

Moorhead plays in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Dragons were 5-6 last season.