Caledonia's Tate Meiners had a wild ride during the 2023 baseball season

Tate Meiners got to play on a tropical island, had to overcome an injury and helped lead Augustana University to the Division II College World Series during his junior baseball season.

063021-ROYALS-GREYHOUNDS-BASEBALL-8307.jpg
Tate Meiners (19) had a memorable breakout season for the Augustana University baseball team in 2023. He is now playing amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals and hopes to have more postseason success after helping the team win a Class B state title a year ago.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 5:00 AM

CALEDONIA — Caledonia’s Tate Meiners is hoping to exit his roller coaster of a baseball season with one final exciting plunge.

Meiners had more ups than downs during his breakout season at Augustana University in 2023 and he is again playing amateur baseball for the Rochester Royals.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Meiners had an exciting start to his college season as the fourth-year junior earned a starting role and was in the lineup on Augustana's trip to Hawaii in early February.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Sports
Royals' veteran has been around the Block a few times
Drew Block has played for the Rochester Royals since 2011. After having down seasons in 2019 and '20, he has rebounded to have two straight stellar seasons for the defending Class B state champs.
Jul 7
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

“That was a lot of fun down there,” Meiners said. “Baseball almost came second. We did a lot of sightseeing, went to some waterfalls, went in the ocean, scuba diving and all sorts of stuff.”

Meiners went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs as Augustana won its final game of the Hawaii trip. But before he could play in the next game in mid-February, he was hit by a pitch in live batting practice and suffered a broken right forearm.

He was sidelined for the next six weeks, but he returned with a flourish.

Meiners was stuck behind some star-quality players his first three seasons at Augustana, but despite missing a month and a half this spring, he had a breakout season.

“I always thought I could do that,” he said. “A few spots opened up that were taken by some really good players and I kind of thought I was ready for it. I wasn’t super surprised, but it was nice to have that success.”

Meiners, 22, ended up missing 24 games, but started all 44 games he played in. He batted .295 with an OPS of 1.047. He also ended up second on the team in home runs (13), fourth in RBIs (42) and fifth in runs scored (35). He was second in OPS and slugging percentage (.637).

Tate Meiners mug 2023.jpg
Tate Meiners.
Contributed

Making his season even better was the strong team Augustana featured. Going into the season, the Vikings were without 15 seniors from the 2022 squad, many of whom were All-Conference, All-Region and had set team records.

“They were studs and we lost a lot of our lineup,” Meiners said. “But we brought back a lot of our pitching and they carried us for the first half while our young guys, and guys like me who didn’t get a ton of (playing) time, figured out our bats.”

Augustana surged its way to a region title and earned a spot in the Division II College World Series.

“We knew we were talented enough to do it because our freshman class was really good and we had enough talent returning with our pitching staff to make a run,” Meiners said. “But there was a lot of doubt with everyone else just because we lost so many good players.”

The Vikings were 0-2 in the World Series and finished the season 47-21.

“It was a little disappointing because we know we could have won,” Meiners said. “We were right in both games, but that’s how baseball goes, I guess.”

During his first two seasons, Meiners was primarily a third baseman for Augustana. This year he greatly expanded his defensive capabilities, playing third and second base in the infield, along with a couple of games at first base, as well as in left and right field in the outfield.

He realized that playing multiple positions would give him a great chance of seeing action. He also worked a great deal at improving his fielding and had a lot of enjoyment in the process.

070523-Royals vs Roadrunners
Sports
Rochester Royals try to navigate through ups and downs of season
The Rochester Royals are looking to overcome injuries and other obstacles as they gear up for the rest of the regular season before starting the playoffs in early August.
Jul 6
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Meiners had three errors in one game a year ago. This season he had a total of two errors despite a lot more playing time.

“I always knew I could hit,” he said. “The reason why I wasn’t playing as much is the guys in front of me could hit and play really good defense. I just wasn’t the defender that I am now.”

Meiners is now back with the Royals after helping them win a Class B amateur state championship last summer. He took a few weeks off after the college season, and is still trying to find his groove.

“I haven’t been producing as much as I should be, but it will come around,” he said.

He is also living and working in Caledonia. The drive to Rochester for amateur games is tough, but he gets to make the trip with younger brother Thane Meiners, who plays college baseball at Upper Iowa University, and is in his first season with the Royals.

The brothers are playing on the same team for the first time since Tate’s senior year in high school.

“It’s worth it, it’s a lot of fun,” Meiners said. “I love playing Royals baseball.”

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
