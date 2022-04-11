Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Sports | College

Century College sweeps RCTC in baseball

RCTC baseball team drops to 9-11 after suffering two losses on Sunday

RCTC Baseball Results.png
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 10, 2022 11:38 PM
This time Century College got the best of Rochester Community and Technical College in MCAC baseball.

On Saturday, RCTC swept a pair of road games against Century College. But on Sunday, Century College avenged the two losses by sweeping a doubleheader of its own. Century won the games 6-4 and 8-2 in Rochester.

Century College rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh and final inning to win the opener. Grant
Proctorhit a two-run double to tie the game and he scored the go-ahead run on an error.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville grad Izaak Stevens went 3-for-4 for RCTC while Gustavo Gonzalez and Zebastian Bolduc were both 2-for-4 with an RBI. Lewiston-Altura grad Blake Schilling also went 2-for-4.

Hayfield's Luke Dudycha allowed four runs in 2 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

In the nightcap, Century College scored six runs in the first inning to take control and Kaden Pfeffer tossed a six-hitter to collect the win.

Will Pacheco went 2-for-4 with a two-run double for RCTC while Schilling went 2-for-3.

RCTC (9-11) play a doubleheader at Anoka-Ramsey Community College at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

