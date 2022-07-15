Century's Horvath eligible for MLB Draft, but price tag may be too high

ROCHESTER — Mac Horvath’s goal is to play professional baseball, but unless he gets an offer he can’t refuse, he will likely go back to the University of North Carolina for a third season.

The amateur baseball draft begins on Sunday and has 20 rounds. Horvath, a Rochester native who will turn 21 on July 22, has only played two years of Division I college baseball, but he is eligible to be drafted because of his age. Players who go Division I right out of high school normally have to wait three years to be drafted.

"I’m planning on going back to school. That’s been my plan the whole time," Horvath said.

Some Major League teams have reached out to Horvath’s advisor to find out the price tag it would take him to sign.The figure is thought to be well in excess of $1,000,000. If a pro team believes that Horvath cannot be signed, he is likely to go undrafted and his option would be to return to North Carolina.

“His numbers are there and his tools are there,” said Jeff Milene, the owner of Rochester Batting Cages. “It depends on how bad someone wants him.”

“I’ve talked with my parents and advisor and come up with a good number,” Horvath said. “If a team decided to do it, which I don’t think will happen, but if they do we would probably decide it’s worth it to pass up another year at Carolina.”

Horvath was a full-time starter at third base for North Carolina as a sophomore during the 2022 season. He played in every game until a setback in the season finale. He recovered from a slow start to have a stellar season. He batted .268 with 18 home runs, 15 doubles, 53 RBIs and 64 runs scored. He stole 19 bases on 22 attempts and had an OPS of .947.

“I thought it went well and the team went well,” Horvath said. “We won the ACC Tournament and it was probably the most fun I’ve had playing baseball, at least in my college career so far.”

The Tar Heels were one step away from reaching the College World Series. They lost to Arkansas in a best-of-three series in an NCAA Super Regional. Horvath missed the final game when he took ill and had to have his appendix removed.

“I'm good now but there were like two weeks where I had to lay low,” he said.

Mac Horvath JEFFREY A. CAMARATI/JEFFREY A. CAMARATI

Horvath just finished spending three weeks in Rochester. After recovering from having his appendix removed, he was working out at Rochester Batting Cages.

"He was looking good and swinging the bat well," Milene said.

Horvath played for the Rochester Honkers last summer. He left on Monday to play for the Bourne (Mass.) Braves in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer. The Cape Cod is a college-age, wood-bat league similar to the Northwoods League.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Horvath said he played better defensively during his sophomore season of college ball. He made seven errors in 179 chances for a .961 fielding percentage. He also hit with better power to the opposite field. If he returns to North Carolina, Horvath could be in for a position change in 2023 as the team’s starting shortstop has used up his eligibility.

"No one really has the position so this fall, I’ve talked with my coach, and he said ‘we’re going to have you work there,'" Horvath said. "The position is just kind of up for grabs. Whoever earns it, earns it."