SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Century's Horvath eligible for MLB Draft, but price tag may be too high

Mac Horvath of Rochester is coming off a strong sophomore season at the University of North Carolina but a high asking price to sign him may prevent Major League Baseball teams from selecting him in the amateur baseball draft this weekend.

Mac Horvath
Rochester's Mac Horvath is coming off a strong sophomore baseball season at the University of North Carolina. He is eligible to be selected in the upcoming amateur baseball draft, but a high price tag to sign a contract may keep him from being chosen.
Contributed / Anthony Sorbellini, University of North Carolina
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
July 15, 2022 05:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Mac Horvath’s goal is to play professional baseball, but unless he gets an offer he can’t refuse, he will likely go back to the University of North Carolina for a third season.

The amateur baseball draft begins on Sunday and has 20 rounds. Horvath, a Rochester native who will turn 21 on July 22, has only played two years of Division I college baseball, but he is eligible to be drafted because of his age. Players who go Division I right out of high school normally have to wait three years to be drafted.

Also Read
Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Exclusive
Local
Olmsted County District 3 candidates discuss priority for HRA levy in videos
The two candidates for the district seat were asked about the best use for Housing and Redevelopment Authority funds. Here’s what they said.
July 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Campground hosts are eyes and ears at state parks
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 15, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link

"I’m planning on going back to school. That’s been my plan the whole time," Horvath said.

Some Major League teams have reached out to Horvath’s advisor to find out the price tag it would take him to sign.The figure is thought to be well in excess of $1,000,000. If a pro team believes that Horvath cannot be signed, he is likely to go undrafted and his option would be to return to North Carolina.

“His numbers are there and his tools are there,” said Jeff Milene, the owner of Rochester Batting Cages. “It depends on how bad someone wants him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve talked with my parents and advisor and come up with a good number,” Horvath said. “If a team decided to do it, which I don’t think will happen, but if they do we would probably decide it’s worth it to pass up another year at Carolina.”

Horvath was a full-time starter at third base for North Carolina as a sophomore during the 2022 season. He played in every game until a setback in the season finale. He recovered from a slow start to have a stellar season. He batted .268 with 18 home runs, 15 doubles, 53 RBIs and 64 runs scored. He stole 19 bases on 22 attempts and had an OPS of .947.

“I thought it went well and the team went well,” Horvath said. “We won the ACC Tournament and it was probably the most fun I’ve had playing baseball, at least in my college career so far.”

The Tar Heels were one step away from reaching the College World Series. They lost to Arkansas in a best-of-three series in an NCAA Super Regional. Horvath missed the final game when he took ill and had to have his appendix removed.

“I'm good now but there were like two weeks where I had to lay low,” he said.

Mac Horvath
Mac Horvath
JEFFREY A. CAMARATI/JEFFREY A. CAMARATI

Horvath just finished spending three weeks in Rochester. After recovering from having his appendix removed, he was working out at Rochester Batting Cages.

"He was looking good and swinging the bat well," Milene said.

Horvath played for the Rochester Honkers last summer. He left on Monday to play for the Bourne (Mass.) Braves in the Cape Cod Baseball League this summer. The Cape Cod is a college-age, wood-bat league similar to the Northwoods League.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Horvath said he played better defensively during his sophomore season of college ball. He made seven errors in 179 chances for a .961 fielding percentage. He also hit with better power to the opposite field. If he returns to North Carolina, Horvath could be in for a position change in 2023 as the team’s starting shortstop has used up his eligibility.

"No one really has the position so this fall, I’ve talked with my coach, and he said ‘we’re going to have you work there,'" Horvath said. "The position is just kind of up for grabs. Whoever earns it, earns it."

Related Topics: COLLEGE BASEBALLROCHESTERCENTURY HIGH SCHOOL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
gophersrush.jpg
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers’ Thomas Rush putting everything into 2022 football season for his late father
Last season, Boye Mafe had seven sacks before he was selected 40th in the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks in April. Rush was second on the team with 5½ sacks.
July 13, 2022 08:32 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
071322.S.STP.AURORA.jpg
College
Minnesota Aurora’s goal celebrations show amateur team embracing fun during dream season
During Aurora’s undefeated 11-0-1 regular season, the first-year USL W League soccer club has not let a too-serious approach squeeze all the fun out of the game in the name of winning at all costs.
July 12, 2022 06:26 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
FSA Minnesota Gophers .jpg
College
Gophers women’s basketball loses Niamya Holloway to season-ending knee injury
The freshman forward from Eden Prairie was a candidate to log big minutes for Minnesota as a freshman
July 12, 2022 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Dinkytown Athletes
College
Dinkytown Athletes wants to be sustainable NIL collective for Gopher players
A teaser video was released across social-media platforms to briefly share that the start-up will be entering the NIL landscape.
July 11, 2022 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press