Chatfield's Duxbury named All-American in football

Chatfield's Carter Duxbury has capped his exceptional 2021 season for the Winona State University football team by being named to the NCAA Division II All-America second team.

Duxbury, a senior linebacker, had earlier been selected as the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was also a first-team All-NSIC selection as well as being named to the CoSIDA All-District squad.

He finished the season with 46 tackles and was a terror rushing the passer. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Duxbury had 11 quarterback sacks and 14 tackles for loss. He also had another six quarterback hurries and forced three fumbles.

Duxbury helped the Warriors post a 7-4 record in 2021. And he led a defense that allowed 16 or fewer points in six of the team's seven victories.

The 2021 season was Duxbury's sixth at Winona State, but he only played in three seasons. He was a redshirt in 2016. He then played in 21 total games during the 2017 and '18 seasons and made 13 starts. He missed the entire 2019 season with an injury and the 2020 season was not played due to COVID.

——

Century grad Katie Eidem is off to a stellar start for the Arizona State University women's indoor track and field team. Eidem is a standout in the pentathlon for the Sun Devils.

During the recent New Mexico Collegiate Classic, Eidem placed second in the pentathlon and she had a personal best score of 4,019 points. That point total was the third best in Arizona State history. Eidem also has the four best scores in school history.

The pentathlon is made up of five events in running, jumping and throwing: The 60-meter hurdles, the 800-meter run, the long jump, high jump and shot put. During the New Mexico meet, Eidem had personal bests in the hurdles, 800 run and high jump as well as overall score.

Eidem is a graduate student at Arizona State. She had a double major of computer information systems and supply chain management for her undergraduate degrees. During the 2020 season, she was All-Conference in the Pac-12 in both the pentathlon and as a member of ASU's 4x400 relay.

——

Rachel Nesseth of Kenyon-Wanamingo High School and Carson Ruen of Lanesboro High School have been named the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award winners for Region 1A in 2022.

The Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors with a 3.0 or better grade-point average who participate in MSHSL sponsored athletic programs, and fine arts activities such as theater, speech, music and debate.

Ruen's activities include band (grades 9-12), choir (9-12), football (9), cross country (10-12, All-Conference), basketball (9-12) and track and field (7-12, All-Conference). He is also an honor student and a member of the National Honor Society. He is undecided on his college choice, but plans to major in agricultural business management.

Nesseth's activities include band (grades 9-12), choir (9-12, honors music), volleyball (9-12), dance team (8-12) and track and field (8-12). She also competed in Knowledge Bowl, is an honor student and is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, to major in biochemistry and participate in choir and track and field.

Ruen and Nesseth will receive their awards at the section basketball finals at the Mayo Civic Center in March. Both students are also in the running for a state-wide $4,000 college scholarship.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .