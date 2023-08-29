Chicago native sticks around at RCTC with championship on his mind

(Editor's note: This article is part of the 2023 Pigskin Preview, which will appear in the Saturday, Sept. 2, Post Bulletin print edition. A full list of articles that will appear on PostBulletin.com this week is at the bottom of this article.)

ROCHESTER — Martell “Trello” Williams could have gone home to Chicago for the summer after the 2022-23 school year ended at Rochester Community and Technical College. But he and some teammates decided to work out in Rochester with some lofty expectations in mind.

The RCTC football team suffered a loss in the MCAC state semifinals last season. Williams was a force on the defense as a freshman, but he doesn’t want to see his sophomore season end the same way.

“I feel like we’re going to win a (Division III) national championship,” Williams said. “We have a better offense than last year so that’s going to help us out a lot. And on defense, we’re coming along and day-by-day we’re getting better. The goal is to win the national championship.”

RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. was not surprised that Williams wanted to stay and improve his game.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has an unbelievable motor,” Isaac Sr. said. “He only knows one speed. And he’s a great character guy, works extremely hard and is a great leader.”

Williams is comfortable in a leadership role as he begins his second season with the Yellowjackets, one that will see a big change for him. After soaking in knowledge from the veterans a year ago, Williams now intends to impart his wisdom on this year’s freshman class.

And aside from winning, another big part of Williams’ reason for staying in Rochester was his shift from defensive tackle a year ago to linebacker this season.

Williams was always a bit undersized as a defensive tackle at 5-foot-11 and 255 pounds. But had played defensive tackle his entire football career and was used to smashing away against bigger players in the trenches.

RCTC linebacker Martell “Trello” Williams (6) gestures while running a drill with Yellowjackets teammate Giguere Collier (57) during a practice prior to the 2023 season. RCTC is coming off a 5-5 season and a loss in the MCAC state semifinals. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

“Being a smaller guy, I learned to use my leverage a lot and my speed,” Williams said.

He had 42 tackles as a freshman, 10.5 for loss, with 4.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He was an All-MCAC selection for his stellar play on the defensive line. But Isaac Sr. believed Williams could excel at linebacker.

“Sideline to sideline, he’s able to cover the field well,” Isaac Sr. said. “He’s able to cover your slot guys, he’s able to move and cover these fast guys. And he’s going to bring it and hit you, and he’s technically sound.”

Williams spends a lot of time in the weight room working to improve his strength. But with the shift to the new position, he also had to be ready for a lot more running at linebacker, up and down the field and from side to side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did a lot of cardio and feel like I’m in shape,” Williams said. “I’m prepared for this season.”

While in Rochester for the summer, he trained at ETS Performance. Williams worked with trainer Jake Kirsch and said he was able to improve his lateral quickness and overall speed.

He also spent time on the football field, working on dropping back into pass coverage. Williams expects pass coverage to be the biggest adjustment to his new position.

Isaac Sr. loves what he has been seeing from Williams in practice and he expects a smooth transition.

“He’s a natural at doing it,” the coach said. “And once he gets to the next level, I firmly believe he will be playing linebacker.”

Another adjustment Williams had to make was in his weight. As an inside defensive lineman, he weighed 255 pounds as a freshman. He dropped 30 pounds during the off-season to be more prepared for the added running and the speed he would need at linebacker. That was part of the reason he decided to remain in Rochester the entire year.

“I just wanted to work on my craft and get better,” he said. “I knew I was having a position change; I knew I had to lose weight and get in shape and be able to move faster.”

Williams said his ability to stop the run should be his biggest strength.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I played D-line so I know what it takes to be physical, get off blocks and shed blocks,” he said. “I’m a very physical player and I like contact.”

Williams, who just turned 19 in May, wants to be a personal trainer when he is done with school. And he hopes that occurs after he gets to play football at a four-year college.

RCTC 2023 Football Schedule

Aug. 26 — vs. Hocking College at College of DuPage, 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 — College of DuPage, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — Central Lakes College, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 — Mesabi Range, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 — at Minnesota West, 1:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 — Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 — at North Dakota State College of Science, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 — Vermilion, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 22 — MCAC state quarterfinals, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 29 — MCAC state semifinals, 1:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 — MCAC state championship, at St. Cloud, TBA

2023 Pigskin Preview at PostBulletin.com

SUNDAY, AUG. 27

• Plainview-Elgin-Millville's "hit man" is southeastern Minnesota's top tackler

• Column: The Pigskin Preview turns 50

• Why the chase for the Section 1, 9-Player championship could be wide open this fall

ADVERTISEMENT

MONDAY, AUG. 28

• How and why the Winona State University coaching staff is prioritizing southeastern Minnesota as a recruiting hotbed

• Defending champ Fillmore Central is among the favorites in a loaded Section 1, Class 1A

• Who will challenge Chatfield in Section 1, Class 2A this season?

• Stewartville star will be a problem for opposing linemen

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

• Donovan family has led La Crescent-Hokah's quick turnaround

• Chicago native Martell Williams returned to RCTC this fall for one reason

ADVERTISEMENT

• One powerhouse has moved out, another has moved into Section 1, Class 3A

• Is Section 1, Class 4A a three-horse race again?

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 30

• Section 1, Class 5A could be up for grabs

• The Post Bulletin names its "Dangerous Dozen" for the 2023 season

• College coaches have eyes on John Marshall's Ladu brothers

THURSDAY, AUG. 31

• John Marshall graduate Deontae Veney is making a "big" impact at Minnesota State University, Mankato

ADVERTISEMENT

• Mayo's Holcomb a rare five-year varsity player — and a rare athlete

• Rochester Mayo to tackle the state's biggest class, moving up to Section 3, Class 6A

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

• Why are teams schedules so different this fall? We find out why local teams will face unfamiliar foes

• Kingsland's dynamic backfield duo has Knights dreaming big in '23

• As the Pigskin turns 50, we look back at every southeastern Minnesota team that has won a state title since its inception in 1974