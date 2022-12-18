SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christianson helps keep RCTC women's team perfect with 30-point effort

Lyle graduate Olivia Christianson poured in 30 points as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team moved to 9-0 with another lopsided win.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
December 17, 2022 10:08 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

JOLIET, Ill. — Nobody can beat the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team. At least so far.

The Yellowjackets moved to a perfect 9-0 Saturday with a decisive 80-69 win over Joliet Junior College. Joliet slipped to 3-12.

It was a huge afternoon for Yellowjackets star Olivia Christianson. The third-year guard and Lyle graduate scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She hit 6 of 13 shots from the field and 17 of 18 free throws.

Fellow standout Myia Ruzek (Lewiston-Altura) scored 19 points on 7-for-20 shooting.

Kandace Sikkink and Sophie Andring added 11 points apiece. Sikkink had eight rebounds and Andring seven.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC's big second half, balance, way too much for Joliet
The Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team turned in a dominant second half and blasted Joliet Junior College on Saturday.
December 17, 2022 09:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads his team onto the field at the start of the first quarter of an NCAA football game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov. 19, 2022.
College
How has Gophers football fared in transfer portal compared to Big Ten West foes?
Minnesota sits middle of the pack in the conference with 7 players leaving and 2 incoming
December 17, 2022 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Men’s basketball: Minnesota ends 5-game skid
Carrington’s career-high 20 points leads Gophers
December 14, 2022 09:22 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
4089225+minnesota-gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers pull away from Milwaukee
Mara Braun finished with a game-high 21 points, and Katie Borowicz added 17 points, five rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
December 14, 2022 04:19 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press