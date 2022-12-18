Christianson helps keep RCTC women's team perfect with 30-point effort

JOLIET, Ill. — Nobody can beat the Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team. At least so far.

The Yellowjackets moved to a perfect 9-0 Saturday with a decisive 80-69 win over Joliet Junior College. Joliet slipped to 3-12.

It was a huge afternoon for Yellowjackets star Olivia Christianson. The third-year guard and Lyle graduate scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. She hit 6 of 13 shots from the field and 17 of 18 free throws.

Fellow standout Myia Ruzek (Lewiston-Altura) scored 19 points on 7-for-20 shooting.

Kandace Sikkink and Sophie Andring added 11 points apiece. Sikkink had eight rebounds and Andring seven.

