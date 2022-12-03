SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Christianson nears milestone as RCTC women roll to easy victory

Olivia Christianson moved within seven points of 1,000 in her RCTC career in a 95-37 victory over Central Lakes.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
December 02, 2022 08:58 PM
ROCHESTER — Olivia Chrisitanson closed in on a personal milestone and was one of six Rochester Community and Technical College players in double figures as the Yellowjackets routed Central Lakes 95-37 in junior college women's basketball on Friday.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 2 in NJCAA Division III, are now 6-0.

Ravyn Miles led RCTC with 18 points, eight assists and six steals while Christianson and Sophie Andring notched 16 points each. Christianson is now seven points away from 1,000 in her RCTC career.

Myia Ruzek had 14 points while Jada James came off the bench to notch a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kandace Sikkink also hit double figures with 11 points and she had six steals.

Christianson and James each had four steals as RCTC had a whopping 27 steals while forcing 38 turnovers. Janae Bennet had seven rebounds off the bench and helped the Yellowjackets control the boards 44-38.

RCTC will host Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

RCTC/Central Lakes boxscore

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
