Christianson nears milestone as RCTC women roll to easy victory

ROCHESTER — Olivia Chrisitanson closed in on a personal milestone and was one of six Rochester Community and Technical College players in double figures as the Yellowjackets routed Central Lakes 95-37 in junior college women's basketball on Friday.

The Yellowjackets, ranked No. 2 in NJCAA Division III, are now 6-0.

Ravyn Miles led RCTC with 18 points, eight assists and six steals while Christianson and Sophie Andring notched 16 points each. Christianson is now seven points away from 1,000 in her RCTC career.

Myia Ruzek had 14 points while Jada James came off the bench to notch a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kandace Sikkink also hit double figures with 11 points and she had six steals.

Christianson and James each had four steals as RCTC had a whopping 27 steals while forcing 38 turnovers. Janae Bennet had seven rebounds off the bench and helped the Yellowjackets control the boards 44-38.

RCTC will host Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

RCTC/Central Lakes boxscore