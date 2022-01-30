SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Christianson pours in 34 to lead RCTC women past Ridgewater

RCTC improves to 12-3 with a 73-42 victory over Ridgewater in MCAC women's basketball.

Rochester Community and Technical College
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 29, 2022 10:38 PM
Olivia Christianson had a huge game with 34 points as Rochester Community and Technical College bounced back to defeat Ridgewater College 73-42 in junior college women's basketball on Saturday.

Christianson of Lyle also had five rebounds, five steals and three assists to help RCTC, ranked No. 2 among Division III junior college teams, improve to 12-5 and 5-1 in the Southern Division of the MCAC.

The Yellowjackets were coming off a 66-52 loss to Minnesota West Community College.

"This was a great team win," RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. "I am so proud of how we played tonight after Wednesday. With being down two starters and after not shooting the ball well on Wednesday this was great to see. We had a great two days of practice after a tough road loss and bounced back to play well."

Lexi Hugeback just missed a triple-double as she had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals while adding two blocked shots.

"When she plays hard and smart like that she is a great player and makes us that much better" Bonde said.

Kassidy Broadwater collected 12 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.

"Kassidy played a great floor game and led us," Bonde said.

The two teams will meet again at RCTC plays at Ridgewater on Monday in a makeup game and Bonde said the Yellowjackets "need to make sure we bring the same energy and effort."

