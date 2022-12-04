Christianson scores 1,000th career point in RCTC's 100-point victory

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team put up one of the more eye-opening performances on Saturday.

The No. 2 ranked Yellowjackets made 20 3-pointers and thoroughly dominated Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College 143-40 Saturday afternoon at RCTC.

In the performance, Olivia Christianson became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career points. She finished with 16 points to go along with five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

She was one of six to finish in doubles figures.

Myia Ruzek led the way with 27 points and 11 assists, while Ravyn Miles tallied 22 points and dished out eight assists. Danika Jones recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds as well for RCTC.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a team, RCTC finished 54-for-95 from the field, including 20 of 33 from beyond the arc.