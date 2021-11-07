Christianson sparks RCTC women in season opener

Olivia Christianson had a huge first game as the Rochester Community and Technical College women's basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a 79-61 victory over Ellsworth Community College on Monday night.

Christianson of Lyle had 32 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists in the contest.

Myia Ruzek also had a stellar all-around game for RCTC with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and three assists. Ravyn Miles had 12 points and five assists while Lexi Hugeback chipped in 10 points.

RCTC, which never trailed in the game, forced 26 turnovers while committing just 15. The Yellowjackets controlled the boards 45-36 and hit 23 of 32 free throws.

The Yellowjackets (1-0) will play a scrimmage at the St. Olaf junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.