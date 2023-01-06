99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

CJ Adamson has been a quick study for Augustana women's basketball team

Former Lourdes star CJ Adamson has been a starter for the Augustana University women's basketball team since the season started. Adamson is a freshman point guard.

Adamson.jpg
CJ Adamson brings the ball up court during a game with Wayne State College as she plays point guard for the Augustana University women's basketball team. The former Lourdes star and Vikings freshman has been a starter since the season opened.
Contributed / Augustana University athletics
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
January 06, 2023 05:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The evidence was there this summer. There was more of it in the fall and then it really piled up once practices began for real in October.

CJ Adamson, a standout point guard for four years at Rochester Lourdes, was going to be an immediate starter this season at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Aislinn Duffy, the Vikings’ All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference senior forward, was the first to sniff out Adamson’s readiness.

That was this summer. She couldn’t miss it. Duffy was so convinced in Adamson’s abilities that she approached the Vikings coaches way back then and expressed her opinions.

“I got to play with CJ a few times this summer,” Duffy said. “When it came to our summer leagues, I told one of our assistant coaches that I really liked playing with her, and I think that carried a little bit of weight, coming from an upperclassman. I liked her ability to pass the ball and find the open player, And I liked the way she brought the ball up. I liked all of it. I was just really excited when I started playing with her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duffy is still excited about Adamson, as is pretty much everybody within Augustana's program.

That begins with the Vikings’ 34th-year head coach, Dave Krauth. It was Krauth who made the determination to make Adamson a Day 1 starter. Two months later, he’s not once been tempted to change things up.

In 14 games, 12 of them wins, Adamson has seamlessly quarterbacked this team, using her speed, deft ballhandling, smarts and a soft shot to average 7.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds, while shooting an excellent 45% from the field, including a sparkling 45% on 3-pointers. Adamson has also taken care of the ball, with fewer than two turnovers per game.

“There are a lot of things to like about CJ as a player,” Krauth said. “In our fall workouts, she really stood out, particularly for a true freshman just coming in. She played with such confidence and has that athleticism (one of the state’s top sprinters in high school) and strength.

“Once we started our first organized practices (in October), it was obvious that she really wanted to have a role as a freshman. She fit well with our personnel and is such a good team-type of kid.”

Door open to do even more

If anything, Krauth wishes Adamson would let things rip a little bit. He’s seen what she’s capable of when she lets herself go. With time, he’s going to be asking for more of that. In fact, he’s asking already.

“Sometimes, I’ll suggest to her that she almost force something,” Krauth said. “I want her to use those strengths of hers and make people have to really guard her.”

Adamson chose Augustana after also being recruited by Division I University of St. Thomas and offered by Division II Wayne State College (Ind.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamson was tempted by St. Thomas. But in the end, it came down to academics. Adamson is a biology major with hopes of eventually becoming a doctor, with a desire to work with athletes post surgeries.

“St. Thomas didn’t have the (biology) program that I was looking for,” she said. “Augustana did.”

It also had the kind of basketball program she desired, with a tight-knit bunch of players, a track record of winning, an uptempo playing style to take advantage of her athleticism and a veteran coach.

At Augustana, she’s found all of that.

“The (players) have been really accepting and good to me,” Adamson said. “I’ve been able to find my rhythm with the team. If I need to make an adjustment or if I do something wrong, my teammates let me know right away. And it’s been easy to adjust to the defense and the offense that we play. Our coach has made the process easy.”

Having players such as fifth-year senior Duffy around has made things all the smoother and more enjoyable. She’s smart, she’s talented, she’s a veteran and she appreciates the freshman point guard from Lourdes.

Not much not to like there.

“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Adamson said. “She is a great role model and leader on this team. As a freshman, I really look up to her.”

Related Topics: ROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLWOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women's basketball: Gophers make it a game, but third-ranked Ohio State prevails 83-71
Mallory Heyer scored a team-high 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Gophers.
January 05, 2023 10:03 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Heise.png
College
Tough break brings Nate Heise's basketball season to a quick end
Nate Heise, a 2020 Lake City grad, had his men's basketball season at Northern Iowa come to an end after just two games due to a dislocated finger. He was slated to start for a third straight season.
January 05, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
RCTC women sprint past Western Tech
Myia Ruzek finished with 29 points to lead a Yellowjacket offense that shot 50% from the field and dished out 22 assists.
January 04, 2023 10:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Wisconsin
College
Men's basketball: No. 14 Wisconsin ekes out victory over Minnesota
Wisconsin (11-2, 3-0 Big Ten) played most of the game without Tyler Wahl, the team's leading scorer and rebounder.
January 03, 2023 10:29 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media