CJ Adamson has been a quick study for Augustana women's basketball team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The evidence was there this summer. There was more of it in the fall and then it really piled up once practices began for real in October.

CJ Adamson, a standout point guard for four years at Rochester Lourdes, was going to be an immediate starter this season at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Aislinn Duffy, the Vikings’ All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference senior forward, was the first to sniff out Adamson’s readiness.

That was this summer. She couldn’t miss it. Duffy was so convinced in Adamson’s abilities that she approached the Vikings coaches way back then and expressed her opinions.

“I got to play with CJ a few times this summer,” Duffy said. “When it came to our summer leagues, I told one of our assistant coaches that I really liked playing with her, and I think that carried a little bit of weight, coming from an upperclassman. I liked her ability to pass the ball and find the open player, And I liked the way she brought the ball up. I liked all of it. I was just really excited when I started playing with her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Duffy is still excited about Adamson, as is pretty much everybody within Augustana's program.

That begins with the Vikings’ 34th-year head coach, Dave Krauth. It was Krauth who made the determination to make Adamson a Day 1 starter. Two months later, he’s not once been tempted to change things up.

In 14 games, 12 of them wins, Adamson has seamlessly quarterbacked this team, using her speed, deft ballhandling, smarts and a soft shot to average 7.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.7 rebounds, while shooting an excellent 45% from the field, including a sparkling 45% on 3-pointers. Adamson has also taken care of the ball, with fewer than two turnovers per game.

“There are a lot of things to like about CJ as a player,” Krauth said. “In our fall workouts, she really stood out, particularly for a true freshman just coming in. She played with such confidence and has that athleticism (one of the state’s top sprinters in high school) and strength.

“Once we started our first organized practices (in October), it was obvious that she really wanted to have a role as a freshman. She fit well with our personnel and is such a good team-type of kid.”

Door open to do even more

If anything, Krauth wishes Adamson would let things rip a little bit. He’s seen what she’s capable of when she lets herself go. With time, he’s going to be asking for more of that. In fact, he’s asking already.

“Sometimes, I’ll suggest to her that she almost force something,” Krauth said. “I want her to use those strengths of hers and make people have to really guard her.”

Adamson chose Augustana after also being recruited by Division I University of St. Thomas and offered by Division II Wayne State College (Ind.).

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamson was tempted by St. Thomas. But in the end, it came down to academics. Adamson is a biology major with hopes of eventually becoming a doctor, with a desire to work with athletes post surgeries.

“St. Thomas didn’t have the (biology) program that I was looking for,” she said. “Augustana did.”

It also had the kind of basketball program she desired, with a tight-knit bunch of players, a track record of winning, an uptempo playing style to take advantage of her athleticism and a veteran coach.

At Augustana, she’s found all of that.

“The (players) have been really accepting and good to me,” Adamson said. “I’ve been able to find my rhythm with the team. If I need to make an adjustment or if I do something wrong, my teammates let me know right away. And it’s been easy to adjust to the defense and the offense that we play. Our coach has made the process easy.”

Having players such as fifth-year senior Duffy around has made things all the smoother and more enjoyable. She’s smart, she’s talented, she’s a veteran and she appreciates the freshman point guard from Lourdes.

Not much not to like there.

“I can’t say enough good things about her,” Adamson said. “She is a great role model and leader on this team. As a freshman, I really look up to her.”