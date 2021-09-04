Cobras big plays prove poisonous to Lourdes

With approximately three-and-a-half minutes remaining Friday night at Rochester Regional Stadium, Mike Ellingson hollered the same thing twice from the Triton sideline.

“IT’S GUT-CHECK TIME! IT’S GUT-CHECK TIME!” the Cobras head coach yelled, directing his words at his offensive linemen.

They listened.

Triton’s linemen — center Carson Koenigs, guards Taron Winter and Corbin Giesler, and tackles Isaac Gonzalez and Scott Nolan — paved the way for a third-down conversion by junior running back Owen Garness, moving the ball to the Cobras’ 37-yard line and eating more precious seconds off the game clock.

“Our line was … you could tell they were standing straight up out of their stances. They were tired,” Ellingson said. “When you’re in the position where we know we have to get (Lourdes) to spend timeouts and we literally needed to get two first downs and the game’s over. That’s where we were at.”

Three plays later, Triton quarterback Owen Petersohn perfectly executed a fake handoff, standing still for a brief moment as Rochester Lourdes’ defenders converged on an empty-handed, would-be ball-carrier before sprinting around the right end for a 56-yard touchdown.

Petersohn’s score capped a night of big plays for his team and sealed its 23-8 Southeast District football victory against the Eagles in the season opener for both teams.

“To be honest, coach Ellingson told us to not compare ourselves to other teams, just be who we are and go out and play our game,” said Garness, who ran for 101 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. “Our line was really good tonight; we’ve been working hard, have had some down times, but we came back and executed (really well).”

Garness delivered once it became clear the Lourdes’ defense wanted to keep Cobras star tailback Braxton Munnikhuysen in check. Munnikhuysen, who ran for more than 900 yards in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season, carried 16 times for 56 yards on Friday, and he had two interceptions on defense.

Garness seized his opportunity, totalling eight carries of five or more yards, including a 44-yard scoring run late in the third quarter that turned out to provide the game-winning points.

“He’s just a very humble competitor,” Ellingson said of Garness, whose dad, Brian, was a middle linebacker on the Cobras’ 2000 state championship team. “He’s a good wrestler, too. Owen just has this kind of quiet demeanor about him. Expectations are high for him in football and wrestling.

“He’s one of those kids who just brings it for us. He buys into what we’re after.”

Lourdes’ Adam Sellner (4) tackles Triton’s Owen Garness (28) during a football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Triton defeated Lourdes 23-8. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The Cobras were stout on defense, too. They allowed Lourdes only a late second-quarter touchdown — a 2-yard run by Eli Haight — and just 184 yards of total offense.

After their first drive of the third quarter stalled at Triton’s 24, Lourdes didn’t get inside the Cobras’ 35 until the final minutes of the game. Seth Haight led the Eagles with 83 rushing yards on 11 carries. Quarterback Braden Mlenar, making his first varsity start, threw for 61 yards.

“(Triton) did a great job,” Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. “They owned us up front. They were aggressive and took it to us. Credit to them; we didn’t respond well. We had four minutes at the end of the first half where we looked good.

“When you’re struggling up front it affects everything. But it wasn’t just the line for us, it was all three phases.”

Lourdes’ Seth Haight (22) tries to get around Triton’s Braxton Munnikhuysen (3) during a football game Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at RCTC in Rochester. Triton defeated Lourdes 23-8. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ellingson said, going into the season, he knew Triton’s strengths would be its depth and balance. The Cobras showed those things on Friday, and their fast and physical front seven on defense was a tough matchup all night long for the Eagles.

“This is probably the best tackling team we’ve had in a long time and (Lourdes) didn’t slip off many tackles from us,” he said. “We’re not doing anything fance, not shifting fronts or anything. Our kids are just playing downhill and fast and hard.

“I’m just so proud of our guys. It was a great team win.”

Triton hosts Chatfield at 7 p.m. next Friday, while Lourdes plays its first road game, at Cannon Falls.

TRITON 23, LOURDES 8

Triton 8-0-8-7—23

Lourdes 0-8-0-0—8

First Quarter

TRI — Noah Thomas 66 pass from Owen Petersohn (Weston Thomas pass from Petersohn) 1:12.

Second Quarter

LOU — Eli Haight 2 run (Braden Mlenar run) :48.

Third Quarter

TRI — Owen Garness 44 run (Thomas pass from Petersohn) 3:21.

Fourth Quarter

TRI — Petersohn 56 run (Andrew Fate kick) 1:20.

TEAM TOTALS

STAT — TRI — LOU

First Downs 12 — 13

Total Net Yards 299 — 184

Rushes-Yards 44-216 — 30-123

Passing Yards 83 — 61

Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-5-0 — 3-14-2

Fumbles-lost 1-0 — 1-0

Penalties-yds. 8-63 — 4-20

Punts-avg. 6-29.8 — 5-37.2

Time of Poss. 28:05 — 19:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

TRI — Owen Garness 17-101, 1 TD; Braxton Munnikhuysen 16-56; Owen Petersohn 7-44, 1 TD; Noah Thomas 4-15. LOU — Seth Haight 11-83; Abe Gapinski 3-14; Eli Haight 5-13, 1 TD; Noah Wieneke 2-9; Braden Mlenar 8-6; Team 1-(minus-2).

Passing

TRI — Petersohn 2-4-0, 68 yards, 1 TD; Garness 1-1-0, 15 yards. LOU — Mlenar 3-14-2, 61 yards.

Receiving

TRI — Thomas 1-66, 1 TD; Francis Price 1-15; Garness 1-2. LOU — Sam Stanley 1-27; Gannon Fix 1-22; Hudson Fix 1-12.