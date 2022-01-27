Cold-shooting RCTC women fall to Minnesota West

WORTHINGTON — The Rochester Community and Technical College women’s basketball team suffered a rare loss on Wednesday, falling to Minnesota West 66-52.

RCTC had a rough shooting night, hitting just 23% of its field-goal attempts.

Kandace Sikkink led the Yellowjackets with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Lexi Hugeback had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Olivia Christianson had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Christianson, a star sophomore, suffered through a 4-for-21 shooting night. Sikkink was just 2-for-18.

Minnesota West had four players score in double figures, led by Tia Murray with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

RCTC is 4-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference and 11-5 overall.