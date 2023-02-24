99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

College wrestling: Six southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level

A number of former area high school wrestling standouts, including Kasson-Mantorville's Patrick Kennedy and Bennett Berge, have had stellar college seasons.

ac9dd4535955fbb34becbdb311c55e1a.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville’s Patrick Kennedy celebrates after beating Perham’s Zachary Peterson in the 182-pound Class AA state championship match Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Now at the University of Iowa, Kennedy is one many former area standouts enjoying success at the college level.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
February 24, 2023 11:00 AM

The high school wrestling postseason is in full swing, with plenty of action taking place over the next few weeks.

At the collegiate level, with the exception of Rochester Community and Technical College, the postseason is just about to get underway. A number of southeastern Minnnesota natives are looking to make their mark under the sport's brightest lights.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Prep
15 wrestlers to watch at this week's Section 1 individual tournaments
Getting to the Xcel Energy Center next week is the goal for wrestlers across southeastern Minnesota this week. Here's a look at 15 who expect to challenge for Section 1 championships this week.
February 21, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Kennedy
Patrick Kennedy

The four-time MSHSL state champion and former Kasson-Mantorville standout is finding his stride as a sophomore for the No. 2-ranked University of Iowa Hawkeyes. After going 17-2 while wrestling unattached last year, Kennedy has been a fixture at 165 pounds in the Hawkeys’ lineup. He is 16-2, including a 6-1 mark in Big Ten competition and a 4-2 record against ranked opponents, while being consistently ranked in the top 10 throughout the year.

Also Read
Kameron Givens free throw.jpg
College
RCTC men, women basketball players, coaches honored with division, state awards
Kameron Givens, Peyton Dunham honored for RCTC men, Myia Ruzek, Olivia Christianson earn top honors for RCTC women.
February 23, 2023 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
LOGAN.COOLEY.jpg
College
No. 1-ranked Gophers men's hockey team coming to Graham Arena
The University of Minnesota men's hockey team is ranked No. 1 in the country, the Big Ten champion and a favorite to win a NCAA championship. It'll gear up for the postseason in Rochester.
February 21, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Bremer.jpg
College
Lake City's Bremer receives NSIC women's basketball honor
Natalie Bremer of Lake City continues to have a standout season as a freshman for the Minnesota State, Mankato women's basketball team.
February 21, 2023 05:05 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck

Caden Steffen, Southwest Minnesota St.

Steffen, a Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School graduate, is the No. 3-ranked 184-pounder in Division II. He is preparing for the Super Regional V Tournament where he went 3-0 last year to become just the third wrestler in program history to win a regional championship. Steffen then went 3-3 at the NCAA Championships to earn the 15th All-American season in SMSU history. He is 16-2 this year and has been named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week twice.

Bailee O’Reilly, Minnesota

The two-time individual state champion and Goodhue grad, O’Reilly is in his sixth year with the Gophers. He recently picked up career win No. 75 and is 15-3 this year, including a career-best tally of 7-1 in Big Ten duals for No. 9-ranked Minnesota. The No. 10-ranked O’Reilly now gets ready for the Big Ten Championships set for March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennett Berge, South Dakota St.

Bennett Berge
Bennett Berge
Dave Eggen/Dave Eggen/Inertia

After initially thinking he was going to redshirt, the five-time state champion and Kasson-Mantorville graduate has seemingly found his rhythm. The SDSU freshman has had a great past month, winning an individual title at the Pat Flanagan Open in late January and was recently in the lineup at 184 pounds for the No. 17-ranked Jackrabbits' season finale against North Dakota State University. Overall, Berge is 11-5 and now turns his attention to the Big 12 Championships slated for March 4-5 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Maxwell Petersen, North Dakota St.

Another college freshman from southeastern Minnesota finding his footing at the collegiate level, Petersen, a two-time Minnesota high school state champion at Byron, is 12-7 on the year at 149 pounds. Although he hasn’t wrestled since Feb. 4, Petersen has won his last six matches with a pair of pins.

Martin Prieto, RCTC

Martin Prieto
Martin Prieto

The Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School graduate has seemingly found a home in the RCTC wrestling room. The freshman was one 10 RCTC grapplers to punch their ticket to the NJCAA Wrestling National Championships after placing first at 197 pounds at the 2023 NJCAA North District/MCAC Championship Wrestling Tournament. Prieto and the Yellowjackets now head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 3 for the national tournament.

Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
Alex VandenHouten has been a sports reporter at the Post Bulletin since Sept. 2021. He loves to go hiking, biking, snowshoeing and just simply being outdoors with his wife Olivia. Readers can reach Alex at avandenhouten@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Minnesota-Gophers.jpg
College
Women’s basketball: Gophers’ rally falls short at Michigan State
February 22, 2023 09:16 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Maryland
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers’ woes continues in 88-70 loss at Maryland
February 22, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Illinois
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers lose 10th straight game, 78-69 to Illinois
February 20, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
winona-birdseye (1).jpg
Local
New program offers free college tuition for all Winona students to attend Minnesota State College Southeast
February 24, 2023 11:38 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
pedestrian fatal
Local
Pedestrian struck, killed by snowplow in southeast Rochester
February 24, 2023 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Ashley Rayann Bates
Local
Zumbrota woman given probation for hitting building while drunk driving with child in car
February 24, 2023 09:35 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ryland Eichhorst
Local
Oronoco seeks 'tremendous opportunity' by establishing an EDA
February 24, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden