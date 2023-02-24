College wrestling: Six southeastern Minnesota natives having success at the collegiate level

The high school wrestling postseason is in full swing, with plenty of action taking place over the next few weeks.

At the collegiate level, with the exception of Rochester Community and Technical College, the postseason is just about to get underway. A number of southeastern Minnnesota natives are looking to make their mark under the sport's brightest lights.

Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

Patrick Kennedy

The four-time MSHSL state champion and former Kasson-Mantorville standout is finding his stride as a sophomore for the No. 2-ranked University of Iowa Hawkeyes. After going 17-2 while wrestling unattached last year, Kennedy has been a fixture at 165 pounds in the Hawkeys’ lineup. He is 16-2, including a 6-1 mark in Big Ten competition and a 4-2 record against ranked opponents, while being consistently ranked in the top 10 throughout the year.

Caden Steffen, Southwest Minnesota St.

Steffen, a Zumbrota-Mazeppa High School graduate, is the No. 3-ranked 184-pounder in Division II. He is preparing for the Super Regional V Tournament where he went 3-0 last year to become just the third wrestler in program history to win a regional championship. Steffen then went 3-3 at the NCAA Championships to earn the 15th All-American season in SMSU history. He is 16-2 this year and has been named the NSIC Wrestler of the Week twice.

Bailee O’Reilly, Minnesota

The two-time individual state champion and Goodhue grad, O’Reilly is in his sixth year with the Gophers. He recently picked up career win No. 75 and is 15-3 this year, including a career-best tally of 7-1 in Big Ten duals for No. 9-ranked Minnesota. The No. 10-ranked O’Reilly now gets ready for the Big Ten Championships set for March 4-5 in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Bennett Berge, South Dakota St.

Bennett Berge Dave Eggen/Dave Eggen/Inertia

After initially thinking he was going to redshirt, the five-time state champion and Kasson-Mantorville graduate has seemingly found his rhythm. The SDSU freshman has had a great past month, winning an individual title at the Pat Flanagan Open in late January and was recently in the lineup at 184 pounds for the No. 17-ranked Jackrabbits' season finale against North Dakota State University. Overall, Berge is 11-5 and now turns his attention to the Big 12 Championships slated for March 4-5 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Maxwell Petersen, North Dakota St.

Another college freshman from southeastern Minnesota finding his footing at the collegiate level, Petersen, a two-time Minnesota high school state champion at Byron, is 12-7 on the year at 149 pounds. Although he hasn’t wrestled since Feb. 4, Petersen has won his last six matches with a pair of pins.

Martin Prieto, RCTC

Martin Prieto

The Plainview-Elgin-Millville High School graduate has seemingly found a home in the RCTC wrestling room. The freshman was one 10 RCTC grapplers to punch their ticket to the NJCAA Wrestling National Championships after placing first at 197 pounds at the 2023 NJCAA North District/MCAC Championship Wrestling Tournament. Prieto and the Yellowjackets now head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, on March 3 for the national tournament.