Crockett's last-second three-point play gives RCTC men victory in national tournament opener

No. 10 RCTC holds on to defeat No. 7 Butler 84-81 in the men's basketball Division III NJCAA National Tournament.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
Today at 9:52 PM

HERKIMER, N.Y. — Andre Crockett converted a three-point play with 1.8 seconds remaining to snap a tie and lift Rochester Community and Technical College past Butler 84-81 in the first round of the men's basketball Division III NJCAA National Tournament on Thursday.

Andre Crockett Jr
Andre Crockett Jr.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Seventh-seeded Butler had rallied from a 77-69 deficit with 3:25 to play to tie No. 10 RCTC at 81. Derrick Anderson made four straight free throws, the final two with 24 seconds remaining, to tie the game and set the stage for Crockett's late heroics.

After a timeout, the YellowJackets ran the clock down to 10 seconds before Kameron Givens got the ball, passed into the post to Peyton Dunham, who then kicked it out to Crockett. Crockett drove along the baseline and hit a floater while getting fouled.

After Crockett hit the free throw to give RCTC an 84-81 lead, Butler County missed a desperation heave at the buzzer.

"Good for Andre," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said of Crockett's game-winning hoop.

Givens and Dunham, a Lourdes grad, both had big games for the Yellowjackets. Givens, RCTC's leading scorer on the season, scored 26 points and dished out seven assists. Dunham shot 7-for-10 from the field and scored 15 points.

Also Read

Quest McCrimon and Crockett, a Mayo grad, both scored 11 points and Quincy Burland chipped in with eight. Jacob Lotz collected eight rebounds.

The Yellowjackts (21-7) led 38-31 at the half and were up by as many as 16 in the contest. They opened the game with a 15-2 run on Butler (20-5).

RCTC will face No. 2 seed Dallas North-Lake at 5 p.m. Friday in the national quarterfinals. Dallas-North Lake was one of four teams in the 12-team event that had a bye in the first round.

By Staff reports
