Despite a room filled with new faces, expectations don't change for RCTC wrestling

ROCHESTER — There are plenty of new faces as Andy Hackenmueller looks around the Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling room.

The second-year RCTC wrestling coach has just eight second-year grapplers to go along with 20 freshmen. It’s something that has come with some ups and downs so far this season, but one the young squad has attacked.

“Fortunately and unfortunately, we have a lot of freshmen,” Hackenmueller said. “I got about five second year guys who were national qualifiers last year. So we do have some good experience guys left. But probably two-thirds of the team is freshmen. It's still pretty early in their careers, though, so we're kind of going through some bumps in the road at the moment, but it's all nothing out of the ordinary.”

Those five national qualifiers — Rocco Visci, Walker Ingham, Antonio Davis, Armani Tucker and DJ Saunders — are exactly the type of leaders Hackenmueller is looking for. They came in ready to lead the youthful Yellowjackets, because at the end of the day, the expectations aren’t going to change for a program that has now won three straight non-scholarship national titles. It all leads to a competitive room, which is exactly what Hackenmuller wants.

“The guys that come here know we expect to win,” Hackenmueller said. “We recruit guys that want to go after titles and want to chase that competition and whatnot. Some of our guys can definitely wrestle up a couple of different weight classes, but we just want to see guys battling in the room, not holding back, let the matches decide who’s going to be starters. You need guys pushing each other all year long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hackenmueller appears to have just that.

He particularly likes a number of freshmen, including former Plainview-Elgin-Millville standout Martin Prieto, as well as two-time MSHSL state finalist Anthony Tuttle of Stillwater and Nate Beberg from Andover — another MSHSL state medalist.

Beberg and Tuttle both wrestled well at the Yellowjacket Open, which featured teams from Division II and III, as well as NAIA and other top junior colleges. That included wrestlers from St. Cloud State University, Augustana University, Minnesota State University, Mankato, as well as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and Iowa Central Community College.

In fact, Hackenmueller overall has been pleased with the way his team is starting to come together after the first month of the season as he continues to put his stamp in his second year at the helm.

At the end of the day he once again expects the Yellowjackets to be right in the thick of it when it comes to chasing another national championship.

“It’s a process that takes a few years, but we’re getting there,” Hackenmueller said. “It’s hard to notice but I think we’re getting going in the right direction. We’re getting more guys to buy in to do things the way we want them to be done, so we can get them to a four-year school. … We have a lot of hardworking, blue collar guys that have something to prove. We have a good coaching staff. I feel if we get a kid that’s willing to put in the time and effort, I have no doubt we’re going to get them better.”