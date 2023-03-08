99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports College

Division III NJCAA men's basketball national pairings

RCTC is the No. 10 seed in the upcoming Division III NJCAA men's national basketball tournament.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
March 08, 2023 03:30 PM

Men’s Division III

NJCAA National Tournament pairings

(These are the championship pairings. A consolation round will also be held)

At Heimker, N.Y.

First round

Wednesday, March 15

No. 8 Prince George’s (24-4) vs. No. 9 Mohawk Valley (26-3), 11 a.m.

No. 5 Northhampton (28-3) vs. No. 12 Dutches (17-12), 1 p.m.

No. 10 Rochester Community and Technical College (20-7) vs. No. 7 Butler County (20-4), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Fulton-Montgomery (20-6) vs. No. 11 DuPage (20-13), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Thursday, March 16

Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley winner vs. No. 1 Sandhills (28-3), 1 p.m.

Northhampton/Dutches winner vs. No. 4 Northern Essex (31-1), 3 p.m.

RCTC/Butler County winner vs. No. 2 Dallas/North Lake (25-6), 5 p.m.

Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage winner vs. No. 3 Brookdale (27-3), 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Friday, March 17

Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley/Sandhills winner vs. Northhampton/Dutches/Northern Essex winner, 4 p.m.

RCTC/Butler County/Dallas/North Lake winner vs. Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage/Brookdale (27-3), 6 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
