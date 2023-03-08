Division III NJCAA men's basketball national pairings
RCTC is the No. 10 seed in the upcoming Division III NJCAA men's national basketball tournament.
Men’s Division III
NJCAA National Tournament pairings
(These are the championship pairings. A consolation round will also be held)
At Heimker, N.Y.
First round
Wednesday, March 15
No. 8 Prince George’s (24-4) vs. No. 9 Mohawk Valley (26-3), 11 a.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
No. 5 Northhampton (28-3) vs. No. 12 Dutches (17-12), 1 p.m.
No. 10 Rochester Community and Technical College (20-7) vs. No. 7 Butler County (20-4), 3 p.m.
No. 6 Fulton-Montgomery (20-6) vs. No. 11 DuPage (20-13), 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, March 16
Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley winner vs. No. 1 Sandhills (28-3), 1 p.m.
Northhampton/Dutches winner vs. No. 4 Northern Essex (31-1), 3 p.m.
RCTC/Butler County winner vs. No. 2 Dallas/North Lake (25-6), 5 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT
Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage winner vs. No. 3 Brookdale (27-3), 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 17
Prince George’s/Mohawk Valley/Sandhills winner vs. Northhampton/Dutches/Northern Essex winner, 4 p.m.
RCTC/Butler County/Dallas/North Lake winner vs. Fulton-Montgomery/DuPage/Brookdale (27-3), 6 p.m.
Championship
Saturday, March 18
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
ADVERTISEMENT