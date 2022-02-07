Dodge Center native Hanson retiring from Gustavus with more than 500 career wins

When Mark Hanson stepped onto the Gustavus Adolphus College campus as a lanky freshman in the fall of 1978, he had no idea how long his tenure at the school would be.

What started as a stellar playing career in men’s basketball morphed into a coaching career that was just as successful, if not more.

Hanson, a graduate of Dodge Center High School, has had a lifetime of cherished memories at Gustavus. And on Monday, after spending the last 32 years as the head coach of the Gusties, Hanson announced he would retire as the men’s basketball coach following the current 2021-22 season.

“I’ve got a wealth of memories that will serve me well,” he said.

The highs include leading the Gusties to seven Minnesota Intercollegiate Conference regular season championships, seven MIAC playoff championships and 11 NCAA tournament appearances. He was an eight-time MIAC Coach of the Year and his teams reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament six times and the national quarterfinals three times. The highlight was a national second-place finish in the 2002-03 season.

The national runner-up finish was bittersweet, however, as the Gusties gave up a late lead in the Division III title game and lost 67-65 to Williams.

“When you get to go to the Sweet 16s or win conference championships, those stand out as successful moments,” Hanson said. “I think as I contemplated retirement, however, the moments that I most saw myself missing were the interactions with players that were advancing their skills or working through an issue in ways that I could mentor them.”

Hanson, 61, became the head coach at Gustavus in 1990 after spending four years as an assistant. He never envisioned that he would coach for so long.

“Not at all,” he said. “In fact, when I was asked if I wanted to be an assistant coach, I said, ‘Sure, I’ll try it for a year.’ And as I told my team (Sunday), the experiment's over. It took me 36 years to figure out I’m not going to do it any more.”

He has produced a record of 529-315 as a head coach, including 403-216 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. He will leave with the most coaching wins in school history.

“I’ve been competitive long enough that I’ll miss the competition,” Hanson said. “I’ll miss the human interaction in practice and watching the team get better and being a part of that. I’ll feel fortunate for the next coach that they get to experience the same kind of kids that we’ve gotten here.”

Hanson said he has enjoyed recruiting players to Gustavus over the years, but that once he steps away from coaching, that is one area he will not miss.

He has also been teaching outdoor education classes at Gustavus since he started coaching the Gusties. He has an undergraduate degree in environmental studies and a Master’s in experiential education.

“I would like to continue here in some form of teaching and being involved,” Hanson said. “I think there are some potential options.”

As a player at Gustavus, Hanson had a Hall of Fame playing career as a forward. He was a two-time NAIA All-American in 1982 and '83 and graduated as the team's all-time leading scorer with 1,774 points in just 94 games.

“It’s sort of ingrained to me that this is a special place and always has been,” he said.

The Gusties are currently 10-7 this season and 7-5 in the MIAC. They have five games left in the regular season before beginning postseason play.