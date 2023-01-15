99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | College
Dominant RCTC women stay perfect

Rochester Community and Technical College used great balance to blast St. Cloud Technical and Community College.

By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 06:55 PM
ST. CLOUD — Rochester Community and Technical College just keeps doing it, winning women’s basketball games by a lot.

The Yellowjackets’ latest victim was St. Cloud Technical and Community College, RCTC winning 105-49 on Saturday.

The No. 1-ranked team in Division III junior college is now 13-0 overall, including 4-0 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

RCTC got another terrifically balanced effort. Myia Ruzek had 22 points, Ravyn Miles 17, Kandace Sikkink 15, Olivia Christianson 12 and Sophia Andring 11.

RCTC shot 38-for-61 from the field, including a hot 11-for-26 from 3-point range.

Miles had nine assists.

“Ravyn Miles with another great game at (point guard),” RCTC coach Jason Bonde said. “She controls our tempo the right way and is putting a lot of pressure on the defense in our transition.”

Jada James had nine points and nine rebounds and Christianson had four steals.

“We played another great team game,” Bonde said.

