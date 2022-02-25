Dunham comes off the bench to excel for Yellowjackets

Peyton Dunham might not be a starter for Rochester Community and Technical College, but the Lourdes grad has made a huge impact in his first year of college basketball.

Dunham is a freshman forward on the RCTC men’s basketball team and he has appeared in all 27 of the Yellowjackets' games. Dunham has made just two starts, but he has excelled as the team’s sixth man and is fifth on the team in minutes played, second in rebounding and third in scoring.

“He is a spark plug coming off the bench and he balances out our team scoring when we go to our bench,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets are playing in the eight-team Region XIII Tournament this Friday-Sunday in Coon Rapids. With three wins they will be assured of a Division III national berth.

Dunham has helped RCTC post a 21-6 record so far and a No. 14 national ranking. He has also thrived in his role of coming off the bench and wants to do whatever he can to help the team succeed.

“I love coming off the bench and being in that second wave to put teams down in a way,” Dunham said. “It’s great coming in as the sixth man.”

LaPlante says that Dunham has embraced his role this season without hesitation. That made it easy for the coach to plug the forward into a key reserve position since the season began back in October.

“He is still learning the nuances of the college game but he continues to excel at hustle plays and rebounding and running the floor,” LaPlante said.

Dunham admits he had a learning curve when he first started playing for RCTC. Recognizing the intangibles of defense was one of the biggest adjustments he had to make.

“I started off a little slow, but I’ve gotten more of a feel for the game and how this level of play is played,” Dunham said. “It’s slowed down a lot. It used to be really fast and now I can kind of play at my own pace and my own speed and set guys up for shots with my height and passing over guys.”

The 6-foot-4 Dunham says once he enters the game, it doesn’t take him long to get into a flow. He uses the time on the bench to watch his opponents and tries to find any tendencies so he can get an advantage once he does hit the court.

A big plus for Dunham this season has been shooting the ball and playing strong defense. He is knocking down a stellar 53.7 percent of his shots from the field which has helped him average 11.1 points per game. He uses his length and wingspan as a defensive strength to cut off passing lanes and to block shots.

“I think it all has to do with passing the ball and having it come back to me because I know my teammates will find me,” Dunham said of his strong shooting. “I’m able to move and find the open spot, which I’m pretty good at. And my shot fakes really get guys in the air and it makes it way easier to score.”

He is second on the team in rebounding, averaging 7.0, but he leads the Yellowjackets with 2.4 offensive rebounds per game.

“I get out there and grab guys missed shots, rebound and play my own game,” Dunham said. “I love playing from the short corner and I can see the court from there and hit guys inside (with passes) and also make a move when I need to.”

LaPlante said Dunham has also shown his defensive strength by taking charges and winning the battle for loose balls. His scrappy play is what helps make Dunham a team-first player.

“It doesn’t bother me and I like sacrificing for the team,” he said.

Dunham plans to work on his 3-point shooting in the offseason and hopes to incorporate more long-range shooting into his game next season. But his current goal is to help RCTC have a successful region tournament and land a national berth. The Yellowjackets are 2-2 in their last four games, but had a seven-game winning streak prior to that.

“We just need to come out the way we did in the middle of our season,” Dunham said. “We were kind of in our prime. We were swinging the ball (passing), we had a lot of energy and we took a lot of pride on the defensive end. We were flying around with our hair on fire and making plays. That’s what we need to do.”