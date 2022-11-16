SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Dunham, Givens lead RCTC men past Dakota County

Peyton Dunham and Kam Givens combined for 40 points and 21 rebounds to lead RCTC past Dakota County Technical College 77-61 in junior college men's basketball.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
November 15, 2022 11:54 PM
ROCHESTER — Peyton Dunham and Kam Givens both had a double-double as Rochester Community and Technical College rolled past Dakota County Technical College 77-61 in men's junior college basketball on Tuesday.

Dunham, who excelled coming off the bench for RCTC last season, started and played a team-high 31 minutes. He made 10 of 17 shots for 21 points and the Lourdes grad also had a team-high 11 rebounds.

Kam Givens scored 19 points on 9-for-15 shooting and he snared 10 rebounds and had four steals.

"Peyton Dunham was outstanding on the boards and finishing around the rim and Kam Givens shrugged off an ankle injury to play really on one foot pretty well," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

LaPlante also cited Quincy Burland, Blue Smaller and Brendan Affana for their strong play. Burland came off the bench to score 16 points and grab seven rebounds. Smaller had eight points and five rebounds while Affana had four points and four rebounds off the bench.

RCTC led by 19 in the second half before DCTC cut the margin to 60-54 with about five minutes left. But the Yellowjackets followed with an 8-2 run to boost the lead back to 12 and then closed out the win.

The Yellowjackets finished a four-game stretch to start the season against scholarship junior colleges with a 3-1 record. They will host Madison College next Tuesday at 7 p.m.

RCTC boxscore

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
