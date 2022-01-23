Dunham, RCTC push past Fergus Falls

Rochester Community and Technical College improved to 15-4 overall as it beat Minnesota State Fergus Falls 72-51 in Minnesota College Athletic Conference men’s basketball on Saturday.

“Defensively, we did a nice job tonight overall and dominated the boards,” RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said. “Unfortunately, we did not shoot well at all the first half and were in a tight game.”

Peyton Dunham, a Lourdes 2021 graduate, paced RCTC with 19 points and nine rebounds. Dunham hit 9 of his 13 field-goal attempts.

Keivonte Watts added 18 points for RCTC, which is 5-1 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

