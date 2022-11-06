SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dunham scores 22 points as RCTC men open basketball season with victory

The RCTC men's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 79-65 win over Iowa Central Community College on Saturday.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
November 05, 2022 09:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Peyton Dunham has picked up right where he left off a year ago for the Rochester Community
and Technical College men's basketball team.

Dunham excelled as the sixth man as a freshman for the Yellowjackets. In the season opener on Saturday, Dunham came off the bench to hit 8 of 11 shots and score 22 points to help RCTC defeat Iowa Central Community College 79-65.

Dunham was 3-for-3 from both the line and 3-point range, and he also pulled down seven rebounds. Quincy Burland also had a strong game off the bench. He scored 18 points while going 4-for-4 at the line, had six rebounds and four assists.

Kameron Givens, in his first game for RCTC, scored 20 points and he was 6-for-7 at the line.

The Yellowjackets made 15 of 18 attempts at the line and also shot 50% from the floor (28-for-56) while holding a 32-27 edge on the boards.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC held a narrow 34-31 lead at the half before going on a 45-34 run over the final 20 minutes.

The Yellowjackets (1-0) will play at the Ellsworth Community College Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday.

RCTC/Iowa Central boxscore

Related Topics: ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTERMEN'S BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis hands the ball off to running back Mohamed Ibrahim against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 5, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
College
Gophers stake double-digit comeback to beat Nebraska
Minnesota scored 20 unanswered points in the second half
November 05, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Knies.JPG
College
Gophers hammer away at the net, earn series-opening win versus Notre Dame
It's notoriously hard to get to the net versus Notre Dame's defense, but on this night the Minnesota Gophers all but camped in the Irish crease, with a whopping 54 shots on goal in a lopsided win.
November 04, 2022 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball while trying to avoid a tackle from Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown on Oct. 22, 2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania.
College
Gophers’ Mo Ibrahim was already good; film study made him even better
After losing the 2021 season to injury, the tailback joined his position coaches in the film room
November 04, 2022 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) drags several Nebraska defenders with him as he fights for yards against Nebraska on Oct. 12, 2019, at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
Gophers football vs. Nebraska: Keys to game, how to watch, who has edge
The Gophers, 1 win from bowl eligibility, are 4-1 against Nebraska under coach P.J. Fleck
November 04, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press