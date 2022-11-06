Dunham scores 22 points as RCTC men open basketball season with victory

ROCHESTER — Peyton Dunham has picked up right where he left off a year ago for the Rochester Community

and Technical College men's basketball team.

Dunham excelled as the sixth man as a freshman for the Yellowjackets. In the season opener on Saturday, Dunham came off the bench to hit 8 of 11 shots and score 22 points to help RCTC defeat Iowa Central Community College 79-65.

Dunham was 3-for-3 from both the line and 3-point range, and he also pulled down seven rebounds. Quincy Burland also had a strong game off the bench. He scored 18 points while going 4-for-4 at the line, had six rebounds and four assists.

Kameron Givens, in his first game for RCTC, scored 20 points and he was 6-for-7 at the line.

The Yellowjackets made 15 of 18 attempts at the line and also shot 50% from the floor (28-for-56) while holding a 32-27 edge on the boards.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC held a narrow 34-31 lead at the half before going on a 45-34 run over the final 20 minutes.

The Yellowjackets (1-0) will play at the Ellsworth Community College Tournament this coming Friday and Saturday.

RCTC/Iowa Central boxscore