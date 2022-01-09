SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | College

Dunham tallies 26 points to rally RCTC past Ridgewater

Yellowjackets improve to 12-3 with 78-70 victory

Rochester Community and Technical College RCTC logo
Rochester Community and Technical College
By Post Bulletin staff reports
January 08, 2022 11:34 PM
WILLMAR — Peyton Dunham had 26 points and 13 rebounds as Rochester Community and Technical College rallied past Ridgewater College 78-70 in men's junior college basketball on Saturday.

Ridgewater (10-2) used a 13-3 run to close the half to take a 38-32 lead. But RCTC went on a 46-32 scoring run in the second half. RCTC built an 11-points lead only to see Ridgewater cut the gap to five points with 27 seconds left before the Yellowjackets sealed the victory.

Dunham, a Lourdes grad, came off the bench to hit 12 of 17 shots.

"Peyton Dunham was outstanding," RCTC coach Brian LaPlante said.

Keivonte Watts and Devyn Frye also had very steady games with 17 points each. Watts also dished out seven assists. Quincy Burland made 5 of 6 free throws and added seven points for RCTC.

"Quincy Burland was excellent off the bench," LaPlante said.

The Yellowjackets (12-3 overall, 2-0 Southern Division of MCAC) will host Riverland Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in a battle of nationally ranked teams.

