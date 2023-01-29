STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
College
Dunham's big night leads RCTC men over Ridgewater

Dunham finished 10 of 14 from the field en route to a game-high 27 points for the Yellowjackets.

RCTC Yellowjackets logo
By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 06:20 PM
ROCHESTER — Peyton Dunham led a balanced offensive attack with a game-high 27 points as the Rochester Community and Technical College men's basketball team knocked off Ridgewater College 89-76 Saturday at RCTC.

Dunham was one of four starters to finish in double figures, finishing 10 of 14 from the field to go along with eight rebounds. Quest McCrimon also went over the 20-point mark with 24 points, finishing 4 of 7 from beyond the arc, while also dishing out five assists. Kameron Givens added 16 and tallied eight assists, while Jacob Lotz chipped in 10 points.

As a team, the Yellowjackets were 34 of 61 (55%) from the floor with 27 assists.

"Peyton Dunham was outstanding," coach Brian LaPlante said. "Quest McCrimon, Kam Givens, Jacob Lotz, and Andre Crockett all had a very positive game. A big win for us."

RCTC (13-5, 4-2) return to action 6:30 p.m. Monday at Anoka.

