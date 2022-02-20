Eager for more postseason success, RCTC wrestling is set for district tournament

Andy Hackenmueller admits his first season at the helm of the Rochester Community and Technical College wrestling team has come with quite a bit of learning.

But the back-to-back non-scholarship junior college national champions have not lost a beat under the first-year coach.

The Yellowjackets — ranked No. 16 in the latest NJCAA wrestling rankings — are undefeated in dual matches this season, coming off an impressive win 27-16 win over then No. 7 ranked North Iowa Area Community College on Feb. 9. Three weeks before RCTC beat Itasca Community College 43-10 to claim the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Duals championship. This came after they placed first at the NJCAA National Duals in Louisville, Ken. to claim the program’s first title in the prestigious annual event.

“We have a lot of guys that can absolutely battle,” Hackenmueller said. “They all do that’s what I love about this group.”

Now is when the fun really begins for the battle-tested Yellowjackets.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCTC travels to Willmar’s Ridgewater College for the 2021-22 NJCAA Region XIII North District Wrestling Tournament. RCTC is one of five MCAC wrestling programs that will look to be crowned the MCAC Wrestling Tournament Champion. The top individual performances in each division advance to the NJCAA Wrestling National Championships held March 4-5 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“We expect to be walking out of there with 10 all-americans,” Hackenmueller said.

Two that have the best shot are sophomore Parker Dobrecky (141 pounds) and freshman Will VonRuden (157) of Owatonna — both of which are individually ranked. Dobrecky is already a two-time All-American and is someone that Hackenmueller has counted on throughout the year, not only on the mat but off of it. VonRuden, meanwhile, has been a force even with a torn MCL in his knee that will require surgery after the season.

Hackenmueller is also excited about freshman Antonio Bryant and freshman Walker Ingham as well, in addition to Kenyon-Wanamingo High School graduate Armani Tucker.

"I'm just really happy with this group," Hackenmueller said. "They know the expectations we have as a program and are ready to take the next step forward."