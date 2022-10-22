SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Elevated effort on and off the field have led RCTC DB to Division I football

RCTC cornerback Joseph Tarnue leads the NJCAA with seven interceptions this season and also has recovered a team-high three fumbles. RCTC hosts Mesabi Range at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the MCAC state quarterfinals.

RCTC football
Rochester Community and Techical College defensive back Joseph Tarnue makes an interception against North Dakota State School of Science on Oct. 8, 2022. Tarnue has seven interceptions and three fumble recovers for RCTC this season.
Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
October 22, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Joseph Tarnue had four-year colleges knocking on his door during his football career at Coon Rapids High School.

While his on-field work was up to par, one thing prevented Tarnue from going the four-year route straight out of high school: His off-field work.

Also Read
RCTC Yellowjackets logo
College
No. 9 RCTC tops No. 6 Century College in battle of ranked volleyball teams
RCTC maintains hopes of winning MCAC South Division title with a 3-1 victory over Century College.
October 20, 2022 11:39 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
NCAA Football: Purdue at Minnesota-2
College
Bouncing Around the Big Ten: 'White Out' crowd awaits Minnesota
A look at the Big Ten conference with a preview of Minnesota and Iowa's games.
October 20, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert

Tarnue admits his grades weren’t up to par.

So he landed at Rochester Community and Technical College, where he has elevated his play on the football field for the Yellowjackets, and more importantly has elevated his performance in the classroom.

"If you open up a dictionary and say ‘student-athlete,’ he’s definitely a student-athlete and his picture is in there," Yellowjackets head football coach Terrence Isaac Sr. said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now a sophomore at RCTC — and one of the best cornerbacks in the country at the NJCAA level — Tarnue’s work on and off the field has led him back to the same spot he was in late in his high school career: four-year colleges knocking on his door.

And Tarnue has found the four-year programs (football and academics) that are best for him. He has committed to play at Jacksonville State University in Alabama, beginning next season.

“It’s showing that I can play at that level by putting in the work,” Tarnue said. “So it’s pretty exciting to see how it all plays out.”

Tarnue enjoys taking things away on the football field, but he also enjoys giving back to his community off the field. He said he enjoys working with kids and donating his time to community projects.

“Yeah, because I feel like growing up, I had people who were looking out for me,” he said. “I had some coaches that gave me the path, and a lot of people that impacted my life, so I try to give back to the community and try to help people out.”

A ball hawk

When the ball goes in the air on Saturdays in Tarnue’s direction, he has one thought: Make it mine.

That usually ends up being the case. The Osseo native leads all NJCAA players with seven interceptions in eight games and also has recovered a team-high three fumbles.

He is part of a ball-hawking RCTC defense that is among the NJCAA national leaders with 24 interceptions. Yellowjackets safety De'vonta' Roberts has also been surging late in the season. He is coming off a game with three interceptions and two sacks and was named the NJCAA Division III Defensive Player of the Week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roberts has six interceptions this season, cornerback Teris Consonery has four and safety Deleon Gardner has three.

“That’s our main focus as a defense, to give our offense the ball,” Tarnue said. “Our goal is to turn the ball over at least three times a game so we can give our offense the opportunity to score.”

RCTC (4-4) will count heavily on its turnover-forcing defense as it prepares to open the Minnesota College Athletic Conference state playoffs this weekend. The fourth-seeded Yellowjackets host No. 5 Mesabi Range (2-4) at 1:30 pm. Sunday in a state quarterfinal game.

For Tarnue, that means one more opportunity to be a playmaker. When quarterbacks throw in his direction, he takes it personally.

“It’s just the offseason work and wanting the ball more,” Tarnue said. “When I get targeted, I make sure that I catch it or he doesn’t catch it. My goal is to catch the ball first.”

That’s something he has done with regularity.

“He brings everything,” RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said. “He’s the ultimate competitor.”

Tarnue admits to relying on his speed — he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash — to shut down receivers in past seasons. But he has worked extensively on his technique. He also trains on his hand-eye coordination, which has helped him catch the ball better, and agility drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sometimes my speed kind of bailed me out of certain situations,” Tarnue admitted. “But this season, working to be closer to the receiver, is basically me putting myself in a better spot by using the right technique.”

'Mastering his craft'

Isaac Sr. said Tarnue is the fastest player on the Yellowjackets. But speed is hardly his only attribute.

“He’s just a technician, he’s always mastering his craft,” Isaac Sr. said. “He’s the guy who has all the answers to the test every week. I’m just glad he’s playing for me.”

Tarnue likes to challenge receivers with different moves near the line of scrimmage. He might jam the receiver at the snap or provide them (very) little space. RCTC uses zone and man-to-man coverages in its defensive scheme. Tarnue relishes playing in man-to-man situations.

“I love to compete,” he said. “I love that one-on-one matchup, mano-a-mano, you have to beat me one-on-one to get open. Because if I’m playing zone, anyone can get open.”

Tarnue played some wide receiver in high school at Coon Rapids — where he helped the Cardinals reach the Class AAAAA state semifinals in 2019 — but he quickly learned he liked playing defensive back and made the switch to the secondary. He spent enough time on the offensive side of the ball, though, to learn to diagnose tendencies and patterns of receivers.

“For me, I like to think one step ahead,” he said. "Sometimes I think ‘What are you going to do next if I miss?’ So I always have a second plan of what I’m going to do if it doesn’t go well.”

Tarnue is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, and he doesn’t shy away from contact when it comes to making tackles. He doesn’t get targeted a lot by opposing quarterbacks, but he is fifth on the team with 34 tackles. He has also split time as the team's punter and has averaged 34.1 yards on a team-high 23 punts.

When Tarnue does get the ball in his hands on a turnover, his speed makes him a threat to score. He has two defensive touchdowns this season, one on an interception and one on a fumble return.

“That’s the main goal,” he said. “Every single time I get the ball I try to score. I feel like I can get in the open, nobody should be able to stay with me because of my speed.”

While focused on making the most of his remaining time as a Yellowjacket, Tarnue continues to think ahead, too.

One thing he said he will continue to work on as he makes the next step is his vision on the field, trying to take in more of his surroundings. He also will always work on dropping his 40-yard dash time to 4.3.

Related Topics: ROCHESTER COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGEROCHESTERFOOTBALL
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Minnesota Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo holds the Governors Victory Bell trophy after the Gophers beat Penn State, 31-26, in a NCAA Football game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Nov 9, 2019.
College
Gophers football vs. Penn State: Keys to game, how to watch, who has edge
Minnesota must survive Whiteout game to avoid 1st 3-game losing streak since 2018
October 22, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
102122 UND Minnesota hockey1 .jpg
College
Top-ranked Gophers use late-game heroics to sink North Dakota's upset bid
Trailing by a goal with 90 seconds left, the Minnesota Gophers shocked archrival North Dakota, getting a late goal to tie and a winner on the first shift of overtime.
October 21, 2022 11:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball player Dawson Garcia poses for a photo during the team’s media day in Minneapolis on Oct. 7, 2022.
College
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Shouldn’t take Dawson Garcia, Reggie Battle long to mesh on court
Minnesota's season opener is slated for Nov. 7 against Western Michigan
October 21, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck reacts during the Oct. 1, 2022, game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Why has Gophers football struggled in October?
This year might be reflected as an opportunity lost for Minnesota to reach Big Ten championship game
October 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press