Elevated effort on and off the field have led RCTC DB to Division I football

ROCHESTER — Joseph Tarnue had four-year colleges knocking on his door during his football career at Coon Rapids High School.

While his on-field work was up to par, one thing prevented Tarnue from going the four-year route straight out of high school: His off-field work.

Tarnue admits his grades weren’t up to par.

So he landed at Rochester Community and Technical College, where he has elevated his play on the football field for the Yellowjackets, and more importantly has elevated his performance in the classroom.

"If you open up a dictionary and say ‘student-athlete,’ he’s definitely a student-athlete and his picture is in there," Yellowjackets head football coach Terrence Isaac Sr. said.

Now a sophomore at RCTC — and one of the best cornerbacks in the country at the NJCAA level — Tarnue’s work on and off the field has led him back to the same spot he was in late in his high school career: four-year colleges knocking on his door.

And Tarnue has found the four-year programs (football and academics) that are best for him. He has committed to play at Jacksonville State University in Alabama, beginning next season.

“It’s showing that I can play at that level by putting in the work,” Tarnue said. “So it’s pretty exciting to see how it all plays out.”

Tarnue enjoys taking things away on the football field, but he also enjoys giving back to his community off the field. He said he enjoys working with kids and donating his time to community projects.

“Yeah, because I feel like growing up, I had people who were looking out for me,” he said. “I had some coaches that gave me the path, and a lot of people that impacted my life, so I try to give back to the community and try to help people out.”

A ball hawk

When the ball goes in the air on Saturdays in Tarnue’s direction, he has one thought: Make it mine.

That usually ends up being the case. The Osseo native leads all NJCAA players with seven interceptions in eight games and also has recovered a team-high three fumbles.

He is part of a ball-hawking RCTC defense that is among the NJCAA national leaders with 24 interceptions. Yellowjackets safety De'vonta' Roberts has also been surging late in the season. He is coming off a game with three interceptions and two sacks and was named the NJCAA Division III Defensive Player of the Week.

Roberts has six interceptions this season, cornerback Teris Consonery has four and safety Deleon Gardner has three.

“That’s our main focus as a defense, to give our offense the ball,” Tarnue said. “Our goal is to turn the ball over at least three times a game so we can give our offense the opportunity to score.”

RCTC (4-4) will count heavily on its turnover-forcing defense as it prepares to open the Minnesota College Athletic Conference state playoffs this weekend. The fourth-seeded Yellowjackets host No. 5 Mesabi Range (2-4) at 1:30 pm. Sunday in a state quarterfinal game.

For Tarnue, that means one more opportunity to be a playmaker. When quarterbacks throw in his direction, he takes it personally.

“It’s just the offseason work and wanting the ball more,” Tarnue said. “When I get targeted, I make sure that I catch it or he doesn’t catch it. My goal is to catch the ball first.”

That’s something he has done with regularity.

“He brings everything,” RCTC coach Terrance Isaac Sr. said. “He’s the ultimate competitor.”

Tarnue admits to relying on his speed — he runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash — to shut down receivers in past seasons. But he has worked extensively on his technique. He also trains on his hand-eye coordination, which has helped him catch the ball better, and agility drills.

“Sometimes my speed kind of bailed me out of certain situations,” Tarnue admitted. “But this season, working to be closer to the receiver, is basically me putting myself in a better spot by using the right technique.”

'Mastering his craft'

Isaac Sr. said Tarnue is the fastest player on the Yellowjackets. But speed is hardly his only attribute.

“He’s just a technician, he’s always mastering his craft,” Isaac Sr. said. “He’s the guy who has all the answers to the test every week. I’m just glad he’s playing for me.”

Tarnue likes to challenge receivers with different moves near the line of scrimmage. He might jam the receiver at the snap or provide them (very) little space. RCTC uses zone and man-to-man coverages in its defensive scheme. Tarnue relishes playing in man-to-man situations.

“I love to compete,” he said. “I love that one-on-one matchup, mano-a-mano, you have to beat me one-on-one to get open. Because if I’m playing zone, anyone can get open.”

Tarnue played some wide receiver in high school at Coon Rapids — where he helped the Cardinals reach the Class AAAAA state semifinals in 2019 — but he quickly learned he liked playing defensive back and made the switch to the secondary. He spent enough time on the offensive side of the ball, though, to learn to diagnose tendencies and patterns of receivers.

“For me, I like to think one step ahead,” he said. "Sometimes I think ‘What are you going to do next if I miss?’ So I always have a second plan of what I’m going to do if it doesn’t go well.”

Tarnue is 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, and he doesn’t shy away from contact when it comes to making tackles. He doesn’t get targeted a lot by opposing quarterbacks, but he is fifth on the team with 34 tackles. He has also split time as the team's punter and has averaged 34.1 yards on a team-high 23 punts.

When Tarnue does get the ball in his hands on a turnover, his speed makes him a threat to score. He has two defensive touchdowns this season, one on an interception and one on a fumble return.

“That’s the main goal,” he said. “Every single time I get the ball I try to score. I feel like I can get in the open, nobody should be able to stay with me because of my speed.”

While focused on making the most of his remaining time as a Yellowjacket, Tarnue continues to think ahead, too.

One thing he said he will continue to work on as he makes the next step is his vision on the field, trying to take in more of his surroundings. He also will always work on dropping his 40-yard dash time to 4.3.