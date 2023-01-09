Eli King getting limited playing time at Iowa State as a true freshman

Caldonia’s Eli King has played limited minutes this season as a true freshman for the Iowa State University men’s basketball team.

King, a 6-foot-3 guard, has appeared in four of Iowa State’s 14 games as a reserve. He has averaged 4.5 minutes per game.

Eli King

King has made the most of his scoring opportunities. He is 2-for-2 from both the field and the free-throw line and has made his lone 3-point attempt, for seven points, a 1.8 points per game average. He also has two rebounds and two assists.

Iowa State is off to a strong 12-2 start, including 3-0 in the Big 12 Conference. Former University of Minnesota player Gabe Kalscheur is a starting senior guard for Iowa State. He is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.9 points per game.

King was the 2022 Post Bulletin Player of the Year. He is Caledonia’s third all-time leading scorer behind his two older brothers, who are also currently playing college basketball.

Owen King, Eli’s oldest brother, is a 6-2 senior guard for the Winona State University men’s basketball team.

Owen, a transfer from Division I South Dakota State University, is in his third year as a full-time starter at Winona State. He has started all 15 of the Warriors’ games this season and is averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He also leads the Warriors in assists, averaging 3.3 per game and is tied for the team lead with 19 steals.

Owen started all 26 games for the Warriors during the 2021-22 season, when he was named NSIC All-Academic, and he started all 13 games during the shortened 2020-21 season. He has a career high of 16 points with the Warriors.

Winona State is currently 9-6 this season, 4-6 in the NSIC.

Noah King, the middle brother of the three Kings, is a 6-2 guard at Kirkwood Community College, a scholarship junior college in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

He is in his third season at Kirkwood, but missed all of last season with a foot injury. Noah is in his second season as a full-time starter at Kirkwood.

He is currently second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points per game. He also leads the team in assists, averaging 4.1 per game, while also pulling down 3.8 rebounds per contest.

He averaged just fewer than 10 points per game as a starter during the 2020-21 season.

Kirkwood is off to a stellar 13-3 start this season.

Max Dearborn, a 6-4 starting forward for the Byron boys basketball team, suffered an injury recently that will likely sideline him for at least a month.

Sophomore forward Max Dearborn, a starter for the Byron boys basketball team, suffered and ankle and foot injury last week and he could miss the next 4-6 weeks of the season. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

The sophomore suffered an ankle sprain and broke a small bone in his foot during a game last week. Dearborn could miss most of the regular season as Bears coach Kyle Finney said the injury could take 4-6 weeks to heal.

Byron (5-4) already features a young squad with just three seniors and Dearborn was one of two sophomores in the starting lineup. Finney said he will call up another sophomore and a freshman to help with roster depth.

"It's next man up," Finney said.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday.