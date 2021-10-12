Erickson earns first Braxton Raymond Memorial RYFSA Umpire of the Year Award

The Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association has named Morgan Erickson its Umpire of the Year.

The honor was started this year and is called the Braxton Raymond Memorial RYFSA Umpire of the Year Award. The award was established to recognize one umpire yearly for their dedication and contributions to the Rochester area softball community.

The award was established in Braxton Raymond's memory. He was an ASA/USA umpire for five years with RYFSA and was a 2016 graduate of Kasson-Mantorville High School. He passed away at age 22 on Oct. 9, 2019 due to complications from brain cancer.

For winning the award, Erickson receives a plaque, a $50 gift card to Scheels, recognition on the RYFSA website and her name will be added to a plaque in the umpire room at the softball complex.

A trio of 2018 Rochester graduates are currently having strong seasons while playing women's college soccer.

Nadia Lowery, a John Marshall grad, is a senior (junior eligibility) midfielder at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. She has been one of the top players for the Mavericks, who are currently 6-2-1.

Lowery has played in all nine games and made five starts. She has one goal and one assist.

The 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19. During the 2019 season, Lowery scored five goals, had four assists and was named All-NCIS second team. The Mavericks posted a 19-4-1 record in 2019 and lost in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

Lowery is also a two-time NSIC-All Academic selection.

• Abby Kellner, also a John Marshall grad, is currently a senior forward at NAIA Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

Kellner is one of the team captains for the Hawks, who are currently 8-3. She has played in 10 of the team's 11 games and started each time. Kellner has one goal and one assist.

She was a first-team selection in the All-Association of Independent Institutions in 2019 and is a two-time All-Association scholar-athlete. Viterbo was defeated by Georgia Gwinnett in the 2019 All-Association of Independent Institutions championship game.

• Lindsey Monnet, a Century grad, plays a defensive position, outside back, at Division III Saint Mary’s University in Winona.

Monnet is a captain for the Cardinals, who currently lead the very competitive MIAC conference with a 4-0-1 record. Saint Mary's is 10-1-1 overall, which is the best start to a season for the Cardinals since 2006.

Monnet has played in all 12 games for the Cardinals and made 11 starts. The defender has one assist this season, the first point of her career. She is part of a defensive unit that has allowed just three goals.

She is a a two-time MIAC Academic All-Conference selection.

Former RCTC offensive coordinator Stan Bedwell is currently the offensive coordinator at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, which is a rival of the Yellowjackets in the MCAC.

Bedwell returned to Rochester on Oct. 2 when Fergus Falls played RCTC. The Yellowjackets posted a 28-8 win and Bedwell got to spend extended time with RCTC head coach Derrick Hintz.

Guy N. Limbeck is a sports writer for the Post Bulletin. His Local Notebook appears each Tuesday. He can be reached at glimbeck@postbulletin.com .

